Stop Tearing Your Burrito With These Chef-Approved Rolling Tips

The deliciousness of a homemade burrito can be somewhat hampered by the rolling process, and most home chefs have probably experienced the despair of a torn tortilla. In addition to avoiding the big mistakes everyone makes with burritos, like choosing the wrong tortilla size or adding fillings imprecisely, using the proper rolling technique is also crucial for making a tasty and intact finished product. To ensure all your homemade burritos are winners, Mashed spoke with Marc Marrone, executive chef at Arriba Abajo, in an exclusive chat. The chef not only afforded us some fundamental burrito rolling tips but also cautioned us against common blunders involving how much filling and sauce to use.

It all begins with tortilla prep. As Marrone recommends, "Warm the flour tortilla to help it have some pliability." Next, the chef advises that you place any fillings in the center of the warmed tortilla in a straight line, and then "Fold the sides inwards, over about ⅓ of the filling on each side." At this point, "Roll the burrito over the filling, tucking the covered filling towards you as you roll," and keep rolling until the seam of the burrito faces down. These tips will serve you well with all types of fillings and recipes — including our five-ingredient Taco Bell copycat burrito.