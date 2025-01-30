Stop Tearing Your Burrito With These Chef-Approved Rolling Tips
The deliciousness of a homemade burrito can be somewhat hampered by the rolling process, and most home chefs have probably experienced the despair of a torn tortilla. In addition to avoiding the big mistakes everyone makes with burritos, like choosing the wrong tortilla size or adding fillings imprecisely, using the proper rolling technique is also crucial for making a tasty and intact finished product. To ensure all your homemade burritos are winners, Mashed spoke with Marc Marrone, executive chef at Arriba Abajo, in an exclusive chat. The chef not only afforded us some fundamental burrito rolling tips but also cautioned us against common blunders involving how much filling and sauce to use.
It all begins with tortilla prep. As Marrone recommends, "Warm the flour tortilla to help it have some pliability." Next, the chef advises that you place any fillings in the center of the warmed tortilla in a straight line, and then "Fold the sides inwards, over about ⅓ of the filling on each side." At this point, "Roll the burrito over the filling, tucking the covered filling towards you as you roll," and keep rolling until the seam of the burrito faces down. These tips will serve you well with all types of fillings and recipes — including our five-ingredient Taco Bell copycat burrito.
Two big mistakes can derail your perfect burrito
When we asked Marc Marrone about any practices we should avoid when making burritos, the chef advised moderation in the ingredients department. "The two major missteps are overstuffing and over-saucing," states Marrone, as an overstuffed, soggy burrito practically guarantees a torn tortilla. "If you have a wet-style filling like a chicken tinga, you want to ensure you use a slotted spoon to drain the liquid," Marrone says. Chicken tinga is a delectable dish of shredded chicken in a smoky adobo sauce featuring chipotle peppers and tomatoes, and the recipe's sauciness can add quite a bit of moisture to the burrito.
Additionally, be cautious about adding other wet ingredients when you have a particularly moist filling. The chef states, "If you plan to add salsas or beans in your burrito, double up the tortilla," as dual tortillas can create a sturdier foundation for hefty fillings. There's an art to rolling burritos, and with Marrone's tips, your next attempt is sure to result in a culinary masterpiece.