Expert-Recommended Ingredients That'll Enhance Your Favorite Mexican Dishes

There's nothing quite like the bold, vibrant flavors of Mexican cuisine. From the smoky spice of chiles to the creamy richness of fresh cheeses, every dish tells a story. But recreating those authentic flavors at home can sometimes fall flat. In an exclusive chat with Mashed, Marc Marrone, executive chef at Arriba Abajo in Austin, Texas, shared his top ingredient tips to elevate your Mexican cooking game.

Let's start with chile relleno, a roasted pepper stuffed with cheese or meat. "The major misstep I see is not peeling the pepper after roasting it," Marrone says. Peeling the pepper after roasting eliminates the bitter skin and enhances the silky texture. "Using a good Oaxaca cheese is key," he adds. This authentic cheese melts beautifully, creating a gooey center. For crispy, delightful chimichangas (which differ from burritos in that they are deep-fried), Marrone recommends a drizzle of Mexican crema. "The cool, creamy texture goes great with the fried, crispy outside of the chimichanga," he explains.

When it comes to enchiladas, Marrone suggests "a quick fry on the tortilla, then a quick bath in a nice salsa roja before folding." This technique helps the tortilla stay firm so it doesn't turn soggy. (Here's an easy chicken enchilada recipe if you want to try it out.) As for tacos, Marrone emphasizes that "fresh-pressed tortillas" make all the difference. Their warm, slightly chewy texture will amplify any filling you choose. For tortas, skip the generic bread and "go to a Mexican market to get the proper telera," Marrone advises. These light, airy rolls offer the perfect base for torta toppings.

