These 3-Ingredient Oatmeal Cookies Are So Simple To Make

Together, bananas, peanut butter, and oats weave a kind of alchemy that turns a simple idea into a work of culinary art. These three pantry staples prove that less can be more, combining their distinct qualities to create oatmeal cookies. If you're searching for a wholesome snack or a quick breakfast, this unassuming trio delivers.

Advertisement

Overripe bananas, often relegated to banana bread, are at the heart of these minimalistic cookies. The fruit's soft, yielding texture melds seamlessly with the oats and peanut butter while offering a mellow sweetness and subtle, earthy undertone to every bite. (By the way, if you have a bunch of bananas on hand and can't wait to make these cookies, you can try a few tricks to make bananas ripen faster such as popping them in the oven or placing them in a brown paper bag.) Meanwhile, peanut butter — a classic companion of both bananas and oats — brings a roasted depth, a hint of saltiness, and plenty of substance to hold the elements in place.

Of course, oats are the unsung hero of the recipe. The iconic cereal grain provides structure and a mild, nutty profile, allowing the banana and peanut butter to take center stage while adding a toasted nuance. Luckily, there are several types of oats to choose from, each with their own unique characteristics. Whether you go with steel-cut oats for a chewier bite or old-fashioned oats for a rustic charm, they serve as the anchor.

Advertisement