How To Cook A Thin Cut Of Steak Without Completely Drying It Out

Properly cooking a steak is a skill every home cook should develop, but this task isn't always as straightforward as you may think. This is particularly true when dealing with thinner cuts of meat that present some taste and texture benefits but also some notable cooking challenges. To help you make the most of your thin steaks, we sought out expert Matt Kreider, executive chef at Steak 954 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

His most important tip is selecting an appropriate cooking method. "Quick, high-heat methods work best," says Kreider. These include options like pan-searing or deep-frying on the stove, broiling in the oven, or grilling. By combining high heat with a short cooking time, the steaks have time to adequately cook and develop exterior flavor while remaining tender and juicy.

Conversely, there are some methods you want to avoid at all costs when dealing with thin steaks. "Braising, crock pots, or even roasting can be a bad idea for really thin cuts of meat." Kreider explains. These all take significant amounts of time and put the steak at risk of drying out and toughening up. When animal tissue heats to too high a temperature for too long, it undergoes physical changes that drive out the moisture in the meat. This can be a particular concern with thin cuts, as the interior doesn't have the same insulation provided by thicker cuts.

