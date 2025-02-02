Make Restaurant Level Gumbo With These Chef-Approved Tips

Whether you're craving Cajun cuisine or simply looking for something hearty to warm you up on a chilly night, it's hard to beat a bowl of delicious gumbo. This Louisiana classic may seem straightforward: Just combine stock, seasonings, a mixture of meat or seafood, okra, and the "Holy Trinity" of bell peppers, celery, and onion with a roux of flour and fat. However, getting it just right takes some finesse. Recently, Darren Chabert, Chef de Cuisine at Saint John, Haute Creole Cuisine (on Instagram @saintjohnnola) in New Orleans, shared some tips for making restaurant-level gumbo with Mashed.

Chabert's top tip? "Don't skimp on the stock." He suggests taking the time to create your own with appropriate ingredients corresponding to the type of gumbo you'll be making. "I do crab stock for seafood gumbo and chicken or duck stock for my poultry-based gumbos," says Chabert. Less-experienced cooks shouldn't be intimidated by the idea. Even basic recipes like slow cooker chicken stock produce superior results compared to store-bought versions.

In addition, Chabert suggests tailoring your roux to your ingredients. "The color of the roux for gumbo, for me, is entirely determined by what kind of gumbo I am making. Lighter for seafood and darker for your poultry [and] sausage," he explains.