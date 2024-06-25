When Making Gumbo, Patience Is Key

Gumbo may have a name that sounds like a cartoon character and reminds us of blowing bubbles, but it's actually a tasty stew that's not too different from jambalaya, only with the rice served separately. As gumbo is often considered to be one of the classic New Orleans foods, who better than to advise on its preparation than a Crescent City restaurateur such as Edgar "Dook" Chase IV? Chase, the executive chef at Dooky Chase, is the third member of his family to run the restaurant that (sort of) bears his name. When Mashed asked for his main gumbo-making tip, he replied: "Don't rush it." As Chase describes gumbo, it's "a one-pot dish where you are building flavor upon flavor." Not only does it need to be simmered slowly, but he also advises extracting every last bit of flavor out of the ingredients. As an example, he says " we sweat [the sausages] to get the fat renderings [and] use that to make the roux."

While Chase tells prospective gumbo makers, "Take your time; go through the process," he also sees preparing the dish as a social event where the cook should be surrounded by friends while they work. In his opinion, "The most important thing about cooking gumbo [is to] call people to the house to enjoy [it]." This doesn't mean the dish is out of bounds for solo diners, though. If you want gumbo, go ahead and make it for yourself because the leftovers freeze beautifully.