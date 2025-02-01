Buc-Ee's Jerky Flavors Ranked From Worst To Best

Part convenience store on steroids, part fluorescent-lit theme park, all oversized: Buc-ee's is an ever-growing American roadside phenomenon of surreal proportions. Hundreds of miles before reaching a Buc-ee's location, interstate drivers see enigmatically phrased billboards beckoning with promises of the gas-station chain's countless draws — including squeaky-clean restrooms and a "world famous" lineup of jerky.

The interior of every Buc-ee's is an onslaught of store-branded merchandise, virtually all of it emblazoned by the chain's cartoonish beaver mascot looking skyward with an appropriately eager grin. Around the clock, hordes of highway travelers peruse displays of Buc-ee's T-shirts, keychains, shot glasses, scented candles, waffle irons, and piles of other products that can plausibly be classified as collectibles. Meanwhile, the store's food assortment pulls in devoted fans from near and far — savory specialties include hot sandwiches loaded with Buc-ee's famous brisket or pulled pork, while sweet teeth are spoiled for choice amid bricks of fresh fudge, sacks of candied nuts, and innumerable other sugar-laden confections.

Amongst it all, an inordinate amount of Buc-ee's real estate is devoted to the chain's jerky selection. Beyond an entire wall of pre-packaged jerky sold in more than a dozen flavors, a deli-style counter features a dedicated employee offering this meaty treat by the pound. Is this jerky really good enough to warrant a specialized wage earner? During a recent road trip, my wife and I decided to find out everything we needed to know about Buc-ee's jerky by purchasing, taste-testing, and ranking every flavor available.