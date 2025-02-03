What Really Makes Uncrustables So Popular?

What's better than a good old fashioned peanut butter and jelly sandwich? This sweet delight has been America's sweetheart since the turn of the 20th century, when the peanut butter and jelly combo was created by Julia Davis Chandler, a writer for the Boston Cooking School Magazine. With the invention of sliced bread, the popularity of the PB&J took off. At the time, a simpler way to acquire sustenance was virtually inconceivable. Who could have imagined that a century later, folks would be champing at the bit for a more convenient option?

Advertisement

Uncrustables emerged and solved a problem no one knew we had. But why has something so simple for people to make become such a sensation? The no-prep aspect has an obvious appeal in a society that values productivity as much as ours. The fact that they can be stored in the freezer for an extended shelf life doesn't hurt either. Some suggest that they taste better than any PB&J we can make for ourselves (though that could be influenced by the convenience factor). There's also their appeal to pro athletes. These jocks can't seem to keep their mitts off of them! Combine that with the fact that Uncrustables helped pioneer the crustless sandwich, and you have a recipe for success no one saw coming... except perhaps The J.M. Smucker's Company.

Advertisement