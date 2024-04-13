Uncrustables Vs Walmart's No Crust Sandwiches: We Put Them Through The Ultimate Taste Test

Crust has been a real sticker for some sandwich lovers pretty much since the invention of bread — and the subsequent invention of the sandwich. It's enough of an albatross that the notion of cutting the crust off of someone else's sandwich is often seen as a gesture of love and consideration. So you can imagine how elated crust-haters must have been to discover two PB&J sandwich options on the market that do away the crust entirely, leaving nothing but the sweet, sealed heart of the sandwich for total enjoyment. Yes, we're extoling the virtues of both Smucker's Uncrustables and Walmart's Great Value No Crust Sandwiches, 21st century problem-solvers whose time has finally arrived. Whew!

Just as no two sandwiches are truly alike, we presume that no two crustless sandwiches are alike. But which of these brands hits the bullseye when it comes to the peanut butter and jam versions of a middle-only munchie of a meal? And just how much of a difference does a sandwich with the crusts removed make as far as taste, texture, and enjoyability? It's high time these two freezer-section competitors square off to determine which one dominates in a sphere of the grocery world that knows no borders.