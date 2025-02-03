A New Orleans Chef's Advice For The Best Tasting Roux

Roux is one of the fundamental building blocks of European-American cuisine. Literally: This combination of cooked fat and flour, used to thicken sauces and stews, is the basis of three of the five French "mother" sauces — velouté, espagnole, and béchamel. It's a critical ingredient in mac and cheese, clam chowder, lasagna, and much more. Still, when people in the U.S. hear the word "roux," they might think of Louisiana, where generations of Creole and Cajun cooks have elevated the ingredient into an art form with richly flavored gumbo, shrimp étouffée, and the like. So, when Mashed wanted to get some tips on making the best-tasting roux, we turned to Darren Chabert, chef de cuisine at Saint John Restaurant, a "haute Creole" destination in New Orleans' Warehouse District. (You can check it out on Instagram.)

Chabert advises, "Don't walk away." Roux cooked on the stovetop needs constant attention, and constant stirring, so it won't burn — and you'll want to monitor the color and aroma of the roux until you get it where you want it. Start by heating your fat on high, Chabert says, then turn it to medium-low once you add the flour. If you're making a darker roux, plan on standing and stirring for a while — maybe put on a podcast or something. "Low and slow should be your mantra," says Chabert, who also has pointers on what kind of fat to use, the best ratio of fat to flour, and more.