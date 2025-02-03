Why This Bartender Doesn't Recommend Ordering Top Shelf Shots

Shots are a great way to expedite your journey from sober to inebriated, but they're rarely associated with top-shelf liquors. In the event you want to treat yourself and order a high-end shot during your next night out, we have some words of warning for you. To find out if top-shelf selections make good shots, we spoke with Lexi Parker, lead bartender at Poka Lola Social Club in Denver, to get her exclusive insights. According to this bartender extraordinaire, downing top-shelf booze is a bit of a waste.

"For most people I'd usually encourage sipping on something expensive instead of shooting it because there's a reason it's expensive," says Parker. High-end liquors typically feature superior ingredients, which have a positive impact on flavor and mouthfeel. When hurriedly guzzling down these liquors, "you're going to miss out on a lot of the nuances of the spirit," Parker explains. As for what types of liquors should be savored instead of slugged, Johnnie Walker Blue (which was included in our list of the smoothest liquors to drink neat) is a good example of what you might not want to order in shot form.