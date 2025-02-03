Why This Bartender Doesn't Recommend Ordering Top Shelf Shots
Shots are a great way to expedite your journey from sober to inebriated, but they're rarely associated with top-shelf liquors. In the event you want to treat yourself and order a high-end shot during your next night out, we have some words of warning for you. To find out if top-shelf selections make good shots, we spoke with Lexi Parker, lead bartender at Poka Lola Social Club in Denver, to get her exclusive insights. According to this bartender extraordinaire, downing top-shelf booze is a bit of a waste.
"For most people I'd usually encourage sipping on something expensive instead of shooting it because there's a reason it's expensive," says Parker. High-end liquors typically feature superior ingredients, which have a positive impact on flavor and mouthfeel. When hurriedly guzzling down these liquors, "you're going to miss out on a lot of the nuances of the spirit," Parker explains. As for what types of liquors should be savored instead of slugged, Johnnie Walker Blue (which was included in our list of the smoothest liquors to drink neat) is a good example of what you might not want to order in shot form.
There are no rules when it comes to ordering shots
While Lexi Parker urges drinkers to consider whether a high-end liquor is best enjoyed in a shot glass, she's definitely not a hardliner. "If you've got the money to spend on an expensive shot, and that's how you want to spend it, I don't see anything wrong with taking shots of expensive liquor," Parker says.
It's also worth noting that there are a lot of less expensive liquors that are similar in quality to what's considered top-shelf. It's possible to find a more affordable option if you're not able to splurge on something wildly expensive. If you still want to feel fancy, you can take inspiration from some drink trends that are sure to be hot in 2025. Sophisticated shots with lots of ingredients are expected to hit it big (along with trends like mini cocktails and the use of savory ingredients). At the end of the day, Parker emphasizes that drink preferences are personal, and while chugging down an expensive liquor may detract from the experience a bit, it's ultimately your choice. As Parker succinctly states, "I think people should shoot whatever they please!"