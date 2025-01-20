Drink Trends That Are Going To Take Over In 2025

When it comes to cocktails and other alcoholic beverages, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for discerning imbibers. While there are quite a few classic cocktails that everyone should try at least once, such as the pisco sour and the mai tai, life would be a whole lot duller without experimentation courtesy of novel flavors and ingredients.

Fortunately, there are lots of fun drink trends on the horizon in 2025. You're bound to see more cocktails featuring savory ingredients like jalapeños, seaweed, and even parmesan cheese, as well as rustic concoctions that aren't strained after mixing. Shots and shooters are anticipated to become a lot more sophisticated this year, and fans of tropical drinks will get their fill of tasty fruit juices and fresh garnishes. Finally, tiny versions of your favorite cocktails may be popping up on drink menus in 2025, which is ideal for people who love the taste of mixed drinks but don't want to overdo the alcohol content. A new year means new food and culinary trends to satisfy your palate over the next 365 days.

