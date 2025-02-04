3 Shot Orders That Are Red Flags For Bartenders

As the wise sage Fergie once said, "A little party never killed nobody." But if you're partying at the bar and have poor shot-ordering etiquette, you can definitely kill the vibe. We don't want that for you, so we consulted Lexi Parker, the lead bartender at Poka Lola Social Club in Denver. She gave us some exclusive tea on types of shots bartenders loathe to pour.

Advertisement

Like Liam Neeson in "Taken," bartenders who are good at what they do have a very specific set of skills. Among the most important is the ability to quickly read people and situations, as this helps with navigating an inherently unpredictable work environment. Bartenders are on high alert for things that have the potential to cause disruptions. College kids, for example, might come with fake IDs, have trouble holding their liquor, or show poor tipping habits. "I think the only way someone is going to look like a college kid is when they order a shot is if they're ordering some silly college kid shot," Parker tells us.

Sure, there are some tired concoctions that bartenders are begging you to stop ordering, but that doesn't mean you have to shoot whiskey or nothing. Parker says there are still tasty mixed shooters you can order that are made with quality ingredients. "The only shots I'm going to side eye someone for ordering are something silly like a ... buttery nipple," she says. Requesting a Scooby Snack shot might also draw less-than-positive attention.

Advertisement