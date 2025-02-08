When Making A Batch Of Sangria, Take Some Advice From A Mixologist

Crafting sangria is easy (red wine, fruit, brandy, juice and/or sugar — you know the drill), but if you take a little extra time to infuse your brew, you're in for an outstanding drink. We reached out to Molly Horn, Chief Mixologist and Spirits Educator at Total Wine & More, who gave us her top tips on fashioning the perfect batch. Horn recommends getting started early. "Make your sangria at least a day in advance, if possible two days, to really get the fruit to infuse into your batch," Horn explains. After slicing up your fruits, mix them into your sangria before placing your brew in the fridge to infuse until it's ready to serve. Taking the time to do this allows the batch to reach its fullest fruity potential.

As for what kind of fruit to use in your sangria, that's up to you. A more traditional take calls for apples, oranges, and lemon slices. The tartness of the apples does wonders in balancing the sweet drink, while the citrus ingredients bring brightness to the concoction. Feel free to mix it up, too. Our tropical sangria recipe is a real crowd-pleaser and is brought to life with a blend of kiwi, pineapple, mango, and papaya. Horn includes an ingredient that you might not have considered: "I also like to add a little bit of a fruit syrup to give it some extra juicy flavor — passion fruit is great with white, and raspberry works well with red!"