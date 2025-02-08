Budweiser's 2025 Super Bowl Ad Is A Real Tearjerker
In a heartwarming return to American TV screens during the Super Bowl, Budweiser will captivate audiences with a tale of determination — and a dash of humor. This time around, an adorable foal is the unsung hero. The 90-second spot titled "First Delivery" opens at the Budweiser Brewery, where the beloved Clydesdale hitch prepares for a crosstown delivery. A young foal watches eagerly, yearning to join the seasoned horses. Unfortunately, the driver deems him "still too little," and he's left behind as the team departs.
As the wagon rolls away, a single keg tumbles off, unnoticed by all but the foal. Seizing the opportunity to save the day, the youngster embarks on a journey to deliver the fallen keg (via his snout, hooves, and Mother Nature), navigating challenging terrain with unwavering resolve. As he arrives at his destination, he rolls the keg into a local bar, much to the surprise and admiration of patrons — and his owner. One guest starts telling a joke to his friends just as the foal enters ("So, a horse walks into a bar..."), leaving the group justifiably puzzled. The screen then displays a simple message, "Delivering since 1876," underscoring Bud's centuries-old recipe and long-standing dedication to quenching customers' thirst.
'First Delivery' tells a story of grit and loyalty
"First Delivery" blends nostalgia with a fresh, modern narrative, thanks to the minds at FCB New York as well as Henry Alex Rubin, an Emmy Award-winning commercial director and Oscar-nominated filmmaker. Kristina Punwani, head of marketing at Budweiser USA, emphasizes the brand's legacy in a press release, stating, "With the help of our beloved Clydesdales and a determined foal, this year's commercial captures our commitment to deliver for consumers since 1876 and toasts to those who put in the hard work it takes to achieve their own goals, despite any obstacles along the way." The spot will no doubt join the ranks of some of the best Budweiser Super Bowl commercials, including "Frogs" (1995), the infamous "Whassup?" (1999), "Brotherhood" (2013), "Prohibition" (2017), the emotional "A Clydesdale's Journey" (2022), and dozens of others.
As an extension of the campaign, the famous Clydesdales will make a special appearance in New Orleans (the host city of Super Bowl LIX) the week leading up to the big game, delivering beer to neighborhoods throughout the city. The iconic beer company's latest ad isn't just marketing — it offers viewers a poignant reminder of the values of perseverance and tradition.