Budweiser's 2025 Super Bowl Ad Is A Real Tearjerker

In a heartwarming return to American TV screens during the Super Bowl, Budweiser will captivate audiences with a tale of determination — and a dash of humor. This time around, an adorable foal is the unsung hero. The 90-second spot titled "First Delivery" opens at the Budweiser Brewery, where the beloved Clydesdale hitch prepares for a crosstown delivery. A young foal watches eagerly, yearning to join the seasoned horses. Unfortunately, the driver deems him "still too little," and he's left behind as the team departs.

As the wagon rolls away, a single keg tumbles off, unnoticed by all but the foal. Seizing the opportunity to save the day, the youngster embarks on a journey to deliver the fallen keg (via his snout, hooves, and Mother Nature), navigating challenging terrain with unwavering resolve. As he arrives at his destination, he rolls the keg into a local bar, much to the surprise and admiration of patrons — and his owner. One guest starts telling a joke to his friends just as the foal enters ("So, a horse walks into a bar..."), leaving the group justifiably puzzled. The screen then displays a simple message, "Delivering since 1876," underscoring Bud's centuries-old recipe and long-standing dedication to quenching customers' thirst.

