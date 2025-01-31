Sweet Crème Brûlée Martini Recipe
A sweet and creamy cocktail is the ultimate treat, perfect for a post-dinner tipple or celebratory toast with friends. This sweet crème brûlée martini, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, has everything you could possibly want in a dessert-inspired drink. It's ultra-indulgent whilst offering a respectable kick of alcohol, but still feels wonderfully sophisticated too.
Inspired by the rich, creamy decadence of the classic French dessert crème brûlée, this cocktail is the perfect way to elevate your evening. It mimics the soft creamy custard and caramelized topping of its namesake dessert by combining layers of vanilla, caramel, and toffee flavors, and it's sure to delight anyone with a sweet tooth. And, by coating the rim of your glass with caramel sauce, you create a drink that looks the part too, all whilst infusing every sip with even more rich flavor. This recipe is surprisingly easy to make and delivers a big wow factor, so grab your cocktail shaker and you'll have this luxurious drink whipped up in just a few minutes.
Gather the ingredients for this sweet crème brûlée martini
There are only four ingredients required to whip up this delicious cocktail. That's caramel sauce (to coat the glasses), vanilla vodka, Irish cream liqueur, and toffee liqueur. You'll also need some ice to fill your shaker with. If you don't have vanilla vodka to hand, you could always sub in standard vodka, and add a few drops of vanilla extract.
Step 1: Prepare the caramel
Spread some caramel sauce onto a plate.
Step 2: Dip the glasses
Dip the rims of two glasses into the sauce.
Step 3: Add ice to shaker
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice.
Step 4: Add cocktail ingredients
Pour in the vodka and liqueurs.
Step 5: Shake the cocktail
Shake well to combine.
Step 6: Serve the martini
Strain into the glasses and serve.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|355
|Total Fat
|0.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|0.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|44.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|39.2 g
|Sodium
|109.8 mg
|Protein
|0.4 g
What garnishes could I add to this martini?
The crème brûlée martini is already a showstopper, but getting creative with some extra garnishes can make it even more impressive, both flavor-wise and visually. One simple tweak is to add some of the caramel sauce to the inside of the glass, as well as the rim. Drizzle in a simple swirl, and give the cocktail an even more elegant look, all whilst amping up the caramel flavor. Another option is to dip the rim of your glasses in granulated sugar after adding the caramel, for a crunchy texture that's reminiscent of a crème brûlée's signature topping. You could even torch the sugar slightly for a caramelized effect.
To give your martini a simple yet sophisticated upgrade, try floating a strip of vanilla pod on top of the drink, or balance it on the rim of the glass. This will add a subtle, aromatic flavor boost. Alternatively, a dollop of whipped cream on top of the drink makes it feel even more like dessert. Enhance this further with a dusting of cocoa powder or cinnamon, if desired.
What foods would pair well with this drink?
This rich, dessert-inspired cocktail pairs beautifully with a variety of sweet and savory foods, whether you're serving it at a dinner party or enjoying it as a treat for a night indoors on a frosty evening. Of course, a natural choice would be to serve it with the namesake dessert, to really lean into the crème brûlée theme. But, a range of desserts would work equally well here, especially those with a creamy mouthfeel. A scoop of vanilla ice cream or slice of New York cheesecake would complement the drink's silky smoothness perfectly, whilst chocolate mousse, ganache truffles, or a rich chocolate tart would add a decadent contrast to the cocktail's caramel notes.
For a sweet and salty combo, pair your crème brûlée martini with some crunchy pretzels, or chocolate-drizzled popcorn, for a light complementary snack. Or, if you'd prefer to offset the cocktail's sweetness with some savory goodies, serve it with a section of meats and cheeses. Brie, Camembert, cheddar, or a creamy blue cheese, served with salty cured meats like prosciutto ham, chorizo, or salami would work fantastically here.