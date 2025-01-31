Sweet Crème Brûlée Martini Recipe

A sweet and creamy cocktail is the ultimate treat, perfect for a post-dinner tipple or celebratory toast with friends. This sweet crème brûlée martini, brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes, has everything you could possibly want in a dessert-inspired drink. It's ultra-indulgent whilst offering a respectable kick of alcohol, but still feels wonderfully sophisticated too.

Advertisement

Inspired by the rich, creamy decadence of the classic French dessert crème brûlée, this cocktail is the perfect way to elevate your evening. It mimics the soft creamy custard and caramelized topping of its namesake dessert by combining layers of vanilla, caramel, and toffee flavors, and it's sure to delight anyone with a sweet tooth. And, by coating the rim of your glass with caramel sauce, you create a drink that looks the part too, all whilst infusing every sip with even more rich flavor. This recipe is surprisingly easy to make and delivers a big wow factor, so grab your cocktail shaker and you'll have this luxurious drink whipped up in just a few minutes.