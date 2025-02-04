How Much You Can Expect To Pay Hosting A Super Bowl Party In 2025
The big game is nearly upon us once again. While football fans may be eagerly anticipating the on-field matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, just about everyone watching the Super Bowl is looking forward to another highlight: the snack spread. In the wake of the frustrating inflation that making a big impact on many people's food budgets, there's some good news for those doing the shopping this year.
A January 2025 report from Wells Fargo analyzed data from NielsenIQ, which tracks food prices, and found that a typical menu for 10 partygoers (including alcohol) will cost approximately $139 in 2025. That's just 0.1% more than last year, a sign that overall food prices have barely budged since the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in February 2024.
NielsenIQ's data tracked a variety of items, ranging from fresh vegetables to meat to alcohol, providing a detailed look at how costs have changed over the past 12 months. However, the list is not exhaustive. For example, it doesn't include sweet items or baking ingredients you could use to whip up crowd-favorite desserts like brownies for your Super Bowl party.
Prices depend on your menu
Although the overall budget for throwing a 10-person party hasn't changed much between 2024 and 2025, NielsenIQ's data demonstrates that certain items saw relatively dramatic increases or decreases. The biggest increases belonged to cherry tomatoes (up 11.9%) and avocados (up 11.5%), while broccoli (down 7.2%) and celery (down 8.4%) were the biggest losers. Raw chicken wings spiked 7.2%, meaning budget-conscious shoppers may need to put off their plans to try our delicious chicken wing recipes. On the other hand, shrimp provided some budgetary help by falling 4% as supply increased. Those who want to enjoy an adult beverage during the game will be relieved to find prices relatively flat, up just 2% for beer and 1.8% for wine.
This roughly $14-per-person price tag may be a noteworthy chunk of change for hosts whose resources have already been stretched thin by increasing costs, but it's undoubtedly a bargain compared to those heading to the big game in person. In 2024, Super Bowl attendees were shook over the prices of concessions, which included eye-popping items like a $13 hot dog.
So, don't dread that Super Bowl party shopping trip. Even the thriftiest party throwers will be pleased to find this year's $139 price tag just about the same as last year's.