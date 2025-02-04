How Much You Can Expect To Pay Hosting A Super Bowl Party In 2025

The big game is nearly upon us once again. While football fans may be eagerly anticipating the on-field matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, just about everyone watching the Super Bowl is looking forward to another highlight: the snack spread. In the wake of the frustrating inflation that making a big impact on many people's food budgets, there's some good news for those doing the shopping this year.

Advertisement

A January 2025 report from Wells Fargo analyzed data from NielsenIQ, which tracks food prices, and found that a typical menu for 10 partygoers (including alcohol) will cost approximately $139 in 2025. That's just 0.1% more than last year, a sign that overall food prices have barely budged since the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in February 2024.

NielsenIQ's data tracked a variety of items, ranging from fresh vegetables to meat to alcohol, providing a detailed look at how costs have changed over the past 12 months. However, the list is not exhaustive. For example, it doesn't include sweet items or baking ingredients you could use to whip up crowd-favorite desserts like brownies for your Super Bowl party.

Advertisement