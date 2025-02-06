Chef Tips For Restaurant-Worthy Broccoli-Cheese Soup
Broccoli-cheese soup is creamy, comforting, and easily one of our favorite soups to order in restaurants (our exclusive survey even deems it the best soup at Panera Bread). But if your homemade version just doesn't live up to that standard, you might be overlooking a key ingredient: fresh broccoli. While it's tempting to grab a bag of frozen florets, chef Suresh Sundas of Daru in Washington D.C, shares with Mashed that fresh is the way to go for both taste and texture. "In my kitchen, I always choose fresh broccoli because it carries a naturally sweet and nutty flavor with a hint of earthy freshness that reminds me of the mountains," Sundas explains. "It keeps its structure well, which gives the soup a rich and creamy texture when blended. And fresh broccoli brings out that vibrant green color, making the dish not just comforting but also beautiful to serve."
For the best results, start with our easy broccoli cheddar soup recipe, and make sure you have fresh broccoli on hand. The difference is more than just aesthetic. Frozen broccoli will work in a pinch, but it's more likely to give the soup a watery, grainy texture. To make the most of your fresh broccoli, quickly roast some extra in the oven (or air fryer) until it's crisped up just a bit on the edges to top the soup once it's ready to eat.
Give broccoli-cheese soup a boost with flavorful cheese
When it comes to broccoli-cheese soup, classic cheddar usually gets all the glory. However, chef Suresh Sundas shares a tip that takes homemade broccoli-cheese soup to the next level. "Blue cheese, like Gorgonzola or Stilton, brings a bold and tangy flavor that beautifully cuts through the creamy richness of the soup. It creates a striking balance of flavors," Sundas says. A touch of blue cheese adds complexity and dimension to the soup to keep things lively (and "ooh-la-la" gourmet). Plus, there are many types of blue cheese (like Cambozola and Bleu d'Auvergne) with unique flavors and traits, so we recommend experimenting with different combinations until you find one that hits the spot.
However, before you go overboard with the cheese, Sundas says to keep how strong the flavor is in mind. "A little goes a long way. Use it in small amounts so the taste doesn't overpower the dish." Still, if you want to double up on the cheese (and we don't blame you), broccoli-cheese soup is one of the best pairings (besides tomato soup) for grilled cheese sandwiches. So, the next time you're craving a piping-hot bowl of broccoli-cheese soup, give Sundas' advice a whirl for results that will give even Panera a run for its money.