Chef Tips For Restaurant-Worthy Broccoli-Cheese Soup

Broccoli-cheese soup is creamy, comforting, and easily one of our favorite soups to order in restaurants (our exclusive survey even deems it the best soup at Panera Bread). But if your homemade version just doesn't live up to that standard, you might be overlooking a key ingredient: fresh broccoli. While it's tempting to grab a bag of frozen florets, chef Suresh Sundas of Daru in Washington D.C, shares with Mashed that fresh is the way to go for both taste and texture. "In my kitchen, I always choose fresh broccoli because it carries a naturally sweet and nutty flavor with a hint of earthy freshness that reminds me of the mountains," Sundas explains. "It keeps its structure well, which gives the soup a rich and creamy texture when blended. And fresh broccoli brings out that vibrant green color, making the dish not just comforting but also beautiful to serve."

For the best results, start with our easy broccoli cheddar soup recipe, and make sure you have fresh broccoli on hand. The difference is more than just aesthetic. Frozen broccoli will work in a pinch, but it's more likely to give the soup a watery, grainy texture. To make the most of your fresh broccoli, quickly roast some extra in the oven (or air fryer) until it's crisped up just a bit on the edges to top the soup once it's ready to eat.