The Biggest Flour Recalls In US History

Flour is often overlooked as a raw ingredient. It's sold as a powder, but it's not ready to eat until it feels the heat of an oven and gets converted into our favorite baked goods. Since this pantry staple is sold raw, it can unfortunately harbor harmful bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella, which, in severe cases, can lead to serious foodborne illnesses. This susceptibility to bacteria makes flour one of the foods most likely to be recalled. Of course, flour recalls are no everyday occurrence, but over the years, several large-scale recalls in the U.S. have highlighted the risks associated with contaminated flour.

Flour-related recalls and outbreaks have involved major brands like Gold Medal, King Arthur, and Pillsbury. Hopefully, these have raised awareness about the importance of safe handling and cooking of flour-based products. No matter how tempting it is to sample your cake batter or cookie dough, it's best to avoid this for food safety reasons. But do treat yourself to the first warm cookie that pops out of the oven! (If raw dough is your thing, try this five-ingredient edible cookie dough instead.)