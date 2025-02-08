The Simple Fix For Saving Your Bland Mushroom Soup

Mushroom soup is a comforting classic, but sometimes its thick, velvety texture is downgraded by one-dimensional flavor. To elevate the taste of this humble dish, we turned to chef Suresh Sundas, owner of the Michelin-approved, D.C.-based Indian restaurant Daru. Known for his bold and innovative takes on traditional dishes, Sundas shared some expert advice with Mashed on how to enhance the flavor of mushroom soup without overpowering its delicate, earthy essence. Sundas is also preparing to launch a new restaurant, Tapori, which will serve street food inspired by dishes from India, Kerala, and Nepal.

A cream of mushroom soup recipe typically calls for plenty of its namesake, along with garlic and onion aromatics, herbs like thyme and parsley, plus cooking wine and heavy cream. A homemade soup with fresh ingredients beats canned any day, but there are ways to upgrade even the most traditional elements. To start, Sundas recommended adding silky roasted garlic to the soup. "Roasted garlic softens its sharpness and introduces a sweet, nutty depth that complements mushrooms beautifully," he said. A roasted garlic recipe is easy to follow — simply cut off the top of a garlic bulb, cover the bulb in foil, and roast it slowly until the garlic is ultra fragrant. It should be so soft that, once cool, you can squeeze it right into the blender with the other soup ingredients. Roasted garlic lends a caramelized sweetness that melds seamlessly with mushrooms.

