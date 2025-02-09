The Japanese Ingredient You Should Start Adding To Your Peanut Butter Cookies

A great batch of peanut butter cookies requires more than just the essential baking elements of sugar, eggs, and the classic sandwich spread. They should possess at least a touch of depth and intrigue. This is where miso comes into play. The umami-rich ingredient, a staple in Japanese cuisine, may seem like an unusual addition to a traditional American treat, but once you try it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it. Miso amplifies the cookies' overall complexity in a way that's low-key yet impossible to overlook.

At its core, miso is a fermented paste made from soybeans, salt, and koji, a mold culture that breaks down starches and proteins over time. The fermentation process unlocks deep, nuanced notes that range from sweet and nutty (in white miso) to robust and savory (in red miso). When incorporated into peanut butter cookies, miso functions as both a flavor booster and a secret weapon for balance. Salt is a well-known partner to sugar, making baked goods more dynamic. Because of this, miso's natural umami profile rounds out the peanut butter's roasted intensity.