The Japanese Ingredient You Should Start Adding To Your Peanut Butter Cookies
A great batch of peanut butter cookies requires more than just the essential baking elements of sugar, eggs, and the classic sandwich spread. They should possess at least a touch of depth and intrigue. This is where miso comes into play. The umami-rich ingredient, a staple in Japanese cuisine, may seem like an unusual addition to a traditional American treat, but once you try it, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it. Miso amplifies the cookies' overall complexity in a way that's low-key yet impossible to overlook.
At its core, miso is a fermented paste made from soybeans, salt, and koji, a mold culture that breaks down starches and proteins over time. The fermentation process unlocks deep, nuanced notes that range from sweet and nutty (in white miso) to robust and savory (in red miso). When incorporated into peanut butter cookies, miso functions as both a flavor booster and a secret weapon for balance. Salt is a well-known partner to sugar, making baked goods more dynamic. Because of this, miso's natural umami profile rounds out the peanut butter's roasted intensity.
Upgrade your peanut butter cookies with miso
Beyond its flavor-enhancing properties, miso also contributes to peanut butter cookies' structure. Because it contains salt and protein, it subtly alters the dough's chemistry, affecting moisture retention and the final crumb. The result? Cookies with a slightly tender interior and crisp, golden edges. With its mellow sweetness and buttery undertones, white miso is generally the best choice, although experimenting with darker varieties can yield tasty results, too.
One of the most thrilling aspects of baking with miso is its versatility. For instance, a sprinkle of flaky sea salt on top of the cookies lifts the umami flavor further. Dark chocolate chips create a delightful contrast that accentuates miso's unique taste, while chopped peanuts and sesame seeds reinforce its earthy character. Even without these embellishments, a miso-infused peanut butter cookie feels like a gourmet creation. The fun doesn't have to stop at cookies! Other desserts that can easily benefit from a scoop of miso include banana bread, cakes, biscuits, tarts, and brownies, just to name a few.