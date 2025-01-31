Twix's Unique Super Bowl Spot Could Make You Rich

Would you like the chance to win fun prizes — and possibly even hit it big — by simply staring at your phone? Twix, a brand that's built on the belief that two is always better than one, is inviting fans to join the Second Screen Staredown Sweepstakes on Super Bowl Sunday. The contest offers a chance to win two gold bars with an estimated value of $170,000 along with lots of other goodies. To enter, visit the Twix website on your phone during the game's ad breaks and simply stare at the screen. The longer you stare, the better your chances of winning, as your phone will track the duration of your gaze and increase contest entries as time elapses.

Twix's one-of-a-kind contest takes advantage of the second screening craze, which entails using an additional device such as a smartphone while watching TV. Consider that 79% of those surveyed admitted that they'll have their phones handy in the event they need to dish on a particularly amusing Super Bowl ad (be sure to check out our list of ridiculous Super Bowl snack ads that live in our heads rent-free to relive fun TV spots featuring Betty White and Wesley Snipes) or to confer with their loved ones about developments in the game.