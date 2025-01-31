Twix's Unique Super Bowl Spot Could Make You Rich
Would you like the chance to win fun prizes — and possibly even hit it big — by simply staring at your phone? Twix, a brand that's built on the belief that two is always better than one, is inviting fans to join the Second Screen Staredown Sweepstakes on Super Bowl Sunday. The contest offers a chance to win two gold bars with an estimated value of $170,000 along with lots of other goodies. To enter, visit the Twix website on your phone during the game's ad breaks and simply stare at the screen. The longer you stare, the better your chances of winning, as your phone will track the duration of your gaze and increase contest entries as time elapses.
Twix's one-of-a-kind contest takes advantage of the second screening craze, which entails using an additional device such as a smartphone while watching TV. Consider that 79% of those surveyed admitted that they'll have their phones handy in the event they need to dish on a particularly amusing Super Bowl ad (be sure to check out our list of ridiculous Super Bowl snack ads that live in our heads rent-free to relive fun TV spots featuring Betty White and Wesley Snipes) or to confer with their loved ones about developments in the game.
What else is in store for Twix fans?
In a press release, marketing vice president of Mars Wrigley North America (the parent company of Twix) Martin Terwilliger says, "The interactive TWIX Second Screen Staredown adds more fun for fans on game day and offers everyone watching a chance to be a Big Game winner, too." In addition to the contest, Twix is also joining forces with a beloved musical act, the Ying Yang Twins, who exemplify the brand's belief that two is better than one. (The candy maker is no stranger to musical collaboration, as Twix once featured legendary R&B crooner Usher in one of its commercials.)
As for the Ying Yang Twins, the musical team encourages Super Bowl Sunday viewers to "shoot your shot with the TWIX Second Screen Staredown." According to the dynamic duo, "We always bring two times the fun to our fans, and that's why we've teamed up with TWIX to bring football fans double the experience during the Big Game." In addition to jalapeno poppers, Buffalo chicken dip, and other beloved snacks that can liven up any Super Bowl party, Twix make a great game day addition to your snack table — along with offering the chance to make your money dreams come true.