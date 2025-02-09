Why Midwestern Restaurants Serve Outrageously Large Pork Tenderloins
If you were asked to conjure up the image of a pork tenderloin sandwich in your mind, we'd be willing to bet your version is a puny little pipsqueak in comparison to the monstrosities some midwest restaurants are serving up. We're not underestimating your imagination. It's just that these sandwiches can be cartoonishly big. But what's the point of some restaurants serving such massive sandwiches? Well, that's simply the result of the tenderizing process.
Often called the unofficial sandwich of Indiana, this delicacy of the Hoosier State (and beyond) features a 1-inch pork tenderloin pounded to ultra-thin perfection before being brined, breaded, and fried until crispy. It stretches outward as a result, almost as if reaching for the edges of the plate. Of course, if they wanted them smaller, they could cut thinner slices of tenderloin, but there's something about the spectacle of it all that appeals to Midwestern values. The golden brown filet is then placed between a regular burger bun, which can appear laughably small against one of the hubcap-style tenderloins. Some condiments are also thrown into the mix, with some folks staunchly opting for an onion, pickle, and mustard combo while others choose mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Alternatively, you could whip up a hot honey fried pork tenderloin sandwich.
Origins of the Midwestern pork tenderloin sandwich
If you're wondering how a giant pork sandwich became a beloved Midwestern sandwich, we have Nick Freienstein to thank for that. The son of German immigrants, Freienstein was inspired by the veal schnitzel of his parents' homeland. However, pork was much more accessible and accepted by Midwestern working people, and putting it on a bun made it easy to sell out of his food truck. The sandwich's popularity spread, and it became a household name in states including Indiana, Illinois, and Iowa, where the population was largely made up of immigrants with similar culinary sensibilities. Meanwhile, the great size of the sandwich gave people the sense that they were getting more bang for their buck — which also reflects Midwestern values.
In fact, the sandwich is so popular in Iowa that the state's pork producers came up with the Tenderloin Trail, a map of 14 restaurants across the state that sell notable iterations. We've also compiled our own list of 12 of the most ridiculous tenderloin sandwiches across the country. While not every restaurant that serves pork tenderloin sandwiches (and there are many) is going to sell the king-sized ones, there are certain qualifiers people look for in regard to color and texture. Golden brown with crispy edges is a must. However, it should also be juicy and tender in the center.