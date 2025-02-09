Why Midwestern Restaurants Serve Outrageously Large Pork Tenderloins

If you were asked to conjure up the image of a pork tenderloin sandwich in your mind, we'd be willing to bet your version is a puny little pipsqueak in comparison to the monstrosities some midwest restaurants are serving up. We're not underestimating your imagination. It's just that these sandwiches can be cartoonishly big. But what's the point of some restaurants serving such massive sandwiches? Well, that's simply the result of the tenderizing process.

Often called the unofficial sandwich of Indiana, this delicacy of the Hoosier State (and beyond) features a 1-inch pork tenderloin pounded to ultra-thin perfection before being brined, breaded, and fried until crispy. It stretches outward as a result, almost as if reaching for the edges of the plate. Of course, if they wanted them smaller, they could cut thinner slices of tenderloin, but there's something about the spectacle of it all that appeals to Midwestern values. The golden brown filet is then placed between a regular burger bun, which can appear laughably small against one of the hubcap-style tenderloins. Some condiments are also thrown into the mix, with some folks staunchly opting for an onion, pickle, and mustard combo while others choose mayo, lettuce, and tomato. Alternatively, you could whip up a hot honey fried pork tenderloin sandwich.

