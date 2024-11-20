Hot Honey Fried Pork Tenderloin Sandwich Recipe

Fried foods are popular all over the world. From katsu to chicken Parmesan, we just can't get enough of crispy, breaded cutlets. This recipe is no different, the star is a thin cutlet of pork tenderloin, breaded with panko, and fried until crisp and golden brown. But when it comes to these beloved cutlets, there are many breading options available.

We went with panko breadcrumbs in this recipe because they are easy to find, easy to use, and give a delightful crunch. Panko breadcrumbs are Japanese in origin and renowned for their delicate texture. While they are perfect in this recipe, there are plenty of alternatives. Standard breadcrumbs will work just fine here. Any properly-breaded cutlet will have a nice crunch to it, but standard breadcrumbs tend to create a crust that is denser and slightly more oily.

If you want to get creative with your breading, the world truly is your oyster. In fact, oyster crackers, saltines, and Ritz crackers are all popular breading choices. Just about any grain product, when dried and crushed, can be used to bread fried foods. Some interesting and notable breadcrumbs alternatives for frying include things like chip crumbs and even some breakfast cereals. When it comes to fried foods, there is plenty of room for experimentation and creativity.