2025 Super Bowl Foods And Deals To Look Out For
The Super Bowl can be a big day for plenty of reasons other than football — big-budget commercials, the halftime musical performance, an opportunity to host a get-together — but chief among the makeshift holiday's non-sporting attractions is the food. Whether enjoying the game at home alone, with a group, or even from within New Orleans' Caesars Superdome, a special snack or meal is most likely going to play a pretty significant role in the afternoon's proceedings. Of course, hot wings placed first on the Mashed list of the 25 most popular Super Bowl foods ranked, but classic game-day bites include practically anything and everything snackable from cupcakes to chips to loaded potato skins.
In recognition of just how important good food is to a proper Super Bowl experience, a number of snack brands, restaurants, and grocery stores are providing customers with promotional deals on or around Super Bowl Sunday. For anyone looking to try a special Super Bowl treat or get a good deal on a classic go-to, the following are some of the most exciting promotions major brands are offering on game-day snacks and meals.
Lay's is bringing All Dressed chips to the US
In conjunction with a Super Bowl ad campaign, Frito-Lay is bringing All Dressed Lay's chips — a Canadian staple — to the United States. What makes a potato chip "all dressed" is a mash-up of popular flavors, like ketchup, barbecue, sour cream, and more.
Frito-Lay has already brought All Dressed Ruffles and All Dressed Kettle-Cooked Ruffles to the U.S. in years past. It's the All Dressed version of regular ole Lay's, rather, that's debuting stateside for the Super Bowl. And what better opportunity to try a new chip flavor than a day that revolves around finger foods?
Goldbelly is shipping out officially licensed, New Orleans-themed tailgate kits
Goldbelly partnered with the NFL to put together a variety of Super Bowl tailgate kits, each consisting of various staples of the New Orleans food scene. That way, Super Bowl parties outside of the host city in 2025 can still enjoy its culinary highlights.
Some of the food items — which can also be ordered à la carte — include a classic Mardi Gras king cake from Haydel's, Hurricane cocktail mix from Pat O'Brien's, Central Grocery's olive salad, and more. Each tailgate kit also comes with official, Super Bowl LIX-branded, plates, napkins, and cups.
Popeyes and Don Julio are giving away free chicken sandwiches and tequila coupons
The unlikely duo of New Orleans fried chicken chain Popeyes and tequila brand Don Julio teamed up for a joint Super Bowl LIX promotion, collaborating on a few extremely limited Popeyes menu items as well as deals on food and tequila.
First off, the pièce de résistance of the collab is a limited-time menu consisting of a Concha Chicken Sandwich, Don Julio Reposado-flavored wings, and a flavored lemonade mocktail. That said, these items will only be available briefly and at a limited number of Popeyes locations in five cities. However, everyone else gets a BOGO chicken sandwich offer at Popeyes through February 9 and $5 off a bottle of Don Julio tequila.
Applebee's is giving away boneless wings with a $40 minimum purchase
Practically everywhere that serves wings is doing something or other to entice customers to place game-day orders. Of all the Super Bowl LIX wing deals, the widespread, decades-old Applebee's chain is offering one of the best for a major chain.
While the Applebee's promotion is limited to just Super Bowl Sunday, the value is considerable — with a minimum $40 online order, the restaurant will throw in 20 free boneless wings. Enter code SBWINGS25 at checkout for the freebie.
Buffalo Wild Wings is giving out free wings again if the game goes to overtime
For the seventh year in a row now, if the Super Bowl goes into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings will hand out six free wings to all participating customers. The only caveat is that the offer can only be redeemed in-person on Monday, February 24 between 2 and 5 p.m.
Of course, the 2024 Super Bowl did, in fact, go into overtime, and Buffalo Wild Wings made good on its promise. So if the same thing happens by the end of regulation in Super Bowl LIX, expect free wings in the near future.
California Pizza Kitchen is discounting Take & Bake pizzas
California Pizza Kitchen is offering a discount on its Take & Bake pizzas starting on February 2 and lasting through Super Bowl Sunday. For those unfamiliar, Take & Bake pizzas are almost fully prepared by the restaurant's kitchen staff. Customers just need to finish baking them at home, resulting in a fresher to-go offering than a regular takeout pizza.
CPK is discounting its Take & Bake pizzas at two price points — two pizzas for $25 or four pizzas for $40. The restaurant offers six different pizza options in total.
Chipotle is handing out codes for free food during the Super Bowl, but you'll have to act fast
Chipotle is handing out free food during the Super Bowl too, and also with a bit of a catch. Whenever a certain condition is met — be it a successful fourth down conversion, an extra-point kick, or another special event up to the chain's discretion — Chipotle will post a code for a free entree on social media.
Freebies are limited, however, to a maximum 50,000 customers, meaning each individual code is limited to an even smaller number. Act fast and text those codes to 888-222 for a chance to win.
Auntie Anne's is offering $5 off coupons with its signature Football Bucket
In the months leading up to the Super Bowl, Auntie Anne's brought back its signature Football Bucket. Each bucket is outfitted with a cardboard field goal post and a center divider for two distinct pretzel bite flavors.
On Super Bowl Sunday, ordering a Football Bucket will award customers with a $5 off coupon, valid for up to 14 days. This promotion is limited to orders through Auntie Anne's Rewards app.
McAlister's Deli is providing discounts on online deliveries
Anyone looking for a Super Bowl sandwich feast might want to consider McAlister's Deli. Between February 7 and 9, the chain is providing a $5 discount on delivery orders of $25 or more for rewards members.
For what it's worth, McAlister's has more than just sandwiches on the menu. Other snack-y Super Bowl options include salads, baked potatoes, and a selection of desserts — including a particularly festive Mardi Gras cookie.
Carvel is discounting online orders through delivery apps
Sometimes, a day of full of indulgent snacks calls for a sugary denouement. Carvel has sweet-toothed football fans covered, taking $3 off of delivery orders of at least $20 placed through either DoorDash or UberEats between February 5 through 14.
Of course, this deal strategically lasts through Valentine's Day too. So, if a Banana Barge isn't in the cards during the Super Bowl, what better an occasion than one of the year's premiere dessert holidays just days later?
Walmart put together a Super Bowl-ready snack bundle
Walmart is offering its customers a preselected Super Bowl snack setup, eliminating plenty of planning for busy or indecisive hosts. The bundle includes soda, wings, wing sauce, meatballs, ingredients for queso dip — which can be plussed-up with chorizo for a homemade meaty Rotel queso dip — and more.
While there's no apparent discount for bundling the preselected items versus buying them individually, Walmart is guaranteeing these prices for just a limited time. The bundle is valid through February 9.
Aldi is placing Super Bowl party staples on sale
Aldi is making Super Bowl party shopping a little easier by offering discounts on a range of food products. While customers will have to go to an Aldi store for the full scope of every item on sale, items covered by the promotion are indicated by a "Get a Quarterback" logo — the name referring to the involvement of NFL legend Drew Brees.
Discounts vary and can total up to 25% off. Sale items include game-day staples like wings, pizza, spinach dip and more. The promotion ends on February 9.
7-Eleven is giving away free pizzas and discounted beer
Fans of teams that didn't make the Super Bowl — or anyone, really, but that's how the promotion is framed — can use 7-Eleven's delivery app to score a free pity party pizza. For what it's worth, this offer is limited to users signing up for the 7NOW app for the first time, and it ends on March 4.
Existing 7NOW app users can still access a BOGO pizza deal or $5 off beer on a minimum $30 purchase. These deals are limited to just the day of the Super Bowl, on February 9.