Why Your Valentine's Chocolates May Cost More In 2025

Cocoa prices are up, which means Valentine's chocolates are... out? Let's get down to the facts. You might notice higher price tags this Valentine's Day, and it can't be blamed on inflation — at least not fully. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the cost of food is expected to rise by 2.2% in 2025, which is strikingly different than the minimum 10% increase anticipated in the consumer chocolate industry.

Global cacao prices have soared as a result of undesirable weather in top-producing countries like Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, resulting in poor harvests. With West African countries contributing 70% of the world's cacao production, these interruptions are felt globally. Unfortunately, these environmental issues are only becoming more rampant and recurring, with extreme rainfall drowning crops in the summer of 2024, followed by a heavy drought. Ultimately, this has heavily affected supply, placing production at a five-year low. On top of that, recent breakouts of crop disease have only added to the problem, making premium chocolates even pricier.