Why Your Valentine's Chocolates May Cost More In 2025
Cocoa prices are up, which means Valentine's chocolates are... out? Let's get down to the facts. You might notice higher price tags this Valentine's Day, and it can't be blamed on inflation — at least not fully. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the cost of food is expected to rise by 2.2% in 2025, which is strikingly different than the minimum 10% increase anticipated in the consumer chocolate industry.
Global cacao prices have soared as a result of undesirable weather in top-producing countries like Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, resulting in poor harvests. With West African countries contributing 70% of the world's cacao production, these interruptions are felt globally. Unfortunately, these environmental issues are only becoming more rampant and recurring, with extreme rainfall drowning crops in the summer of 2024, followed by a heavy drought. Ultimately, this has heavily affected supply, placing production at a five-year low. On top of that, recent breakouts of crop disease have only added to the problem, making premium chocolates even pricier.
Was chocolate always this pricey?
In 2021, compared with other favorite Valentine's traditions such as jewelry and dining out, chocolate was one of the only popular V-Day presents that didn't experience higher-than-average inflation. However, the following year, chocolate became more expensive. Cocoa prices shockingly increased even more than Bitcoin in 2024, surging by over 200% through the year. This price increase is attributed to a series of environmental challenges, leading to a shortage of cacao.
Between climate change, supply chain disruptions, and uncertain import fees, the future of cocoa production looks murky. Nevertheless, implementing sustainable, supportive, and ethical farming practices could help. If you're concerned about these issues, consider supporting chocolate brands that promote sustainability and ethical practices this Valentine's Day, like Tony's Chocolonely and Divine Chocolate, which both work to maintain a high standard for agricultural practices and wages. Or, if you're still keen on splurging on chocolate, make it worth your (and your sweetheart's) while by choosing a chocolate bar with high-quality ingredients, like Taza Chocolate or Valrhona.