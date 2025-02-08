10 Myths About Delis You Thought Were True

Like diners, delis have been a staple in many iconic American movies and TV shows. This may lead you to believe the delis are strictly an American gathering place.

It's safe to say delis are popular in the States, with total deli department sales on the rise, exceeding $41 billion in 2020, double the sales in 2014. Though delis are credited for coming to the United States as early as the 1880s, delis are actually popular across the world, and were around in Europe long before the concept reached the States via immigrants. The word itself showcases the international influence, with "deli" being derived from the German word "delikatessen," translated as "delicious things to eat." It is believed delis date back to the 1700s in Europe, providing mostly premium meats and cheeses. A renowned German deli, Dallmayr, was the first to start importing fruits for sale. German delis today are also known for sausages, pretzels, and candy.

Though Volk's Delicatessen, thought to be the first deli in the States, was known for its cured meats, you will likely find sandwiches, soups, salads, and other dishes in delis now. This makes American delis similar to Russian kulinariya, which serve prepared foods along with meats and cheeses. In fact, it is said the Reuben sandwich was invented at a New York City deli in the 1900s, so the creativity has been at delis from the beginning.