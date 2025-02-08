Great Value Peanut Butter Vs Jif Peanut Butter: Is It Worth Paying More For A Brand Name?

With skyrocketing food prices showing no signs of coming back down to earth anytime soon, choosing the wisest way to spend your grocery dollars often means choosing store label items over national brands, especially for pantry staples like peanut butter where quantity can outweigh quality. The untold truth about peanut butter is that it's a combination of simple ingredients that can ring up at unreasonable prices. When choosing a higher dollar brand of peanut butter like Jif over the more affordable Walmart brand Great Value peanut butter, the question arises: Is there a notable difference in quality that makes spending more for the better known version an advisable move?

The only way to get to the bottom of the sticky situation is to put both Jif and Great Value peanut butter side-by-side and do a comparison of the most important aspects of each product. Whatever it is you consider when you look for the best and worst brands of peanut butter to buy, price is an undeniable attractor. I picked up both and headed into the kitchen for a tasty bit of food investigation to see if spending more for peanut butter gets you your money's worth or if you're better off sticking with the less-expensive signature brand. From nutrition to taste and texture to differences in using each peanut butter in simple homemade recipes, I put these two stalwart spreads to the test.