The Key To Preventing Hot Oil Splatter Is Already In Your Kitchen

We're willing to bet that just about every home cook has had to dodge hot oil splatters as they try to sear something in a piping-hot pan. Not only are these splatters dangerous, but they can lead to greasy oil spots on your clothing and all over your kitchen, from the stovetop to the countertop. Forget splatter screens or special tools that clutter up your cabinets — the easy solution is within arm's reach, right in your spice rack. Next time you're cooking something and want to prevent oil splatters, add a pinch of salt to the oil in the pan before tossing in your ingredients, as advised by TikTok creator @brunchwithbabs.

This tip works because the culprit behind that pesky splatter is actually the moisture in the pan: As the item you're searing makes contact with the skillet, all those water molecules heat up and start kicking up a fuss. The salt works its magic by soaking up some of the moisture in whatever you're making, which in turn reduces the amount of splatter. While this trick won't completely eliminate the issue, it will significantly reduce it. As for the amount of salt you need, keep it small — a mere pinch will do the trick. And if you happen to spill any of that oil, reach for flour or cornstarch to absorb the mess.