The Big Mistake You Might Be Making When Storing Your Bananas

We've all been there. Dreaming of morning smoothie recipes and yogurt parfait, you bring home a bunch of bananas and add them to your fruit bowl — only to find them speckled with brown spots in what seems like record time. It turns out that your well-intentioned habit of tossing them in with the apples, pears, and avocados may be what's accelerating their demise.

Advertisement

These fruits (as well as bananas themselves) release ethylene gas, a natural plant hormone that triggers ripening. So, when you combine all of these fruits together, the ethylene speeds up the ripening process for anything in close proximity. Ideally, bananas should last about two to six days at room temperature before they start softening, but storing them near other ethylene-producing fruits can cut that time in half.

To slow the ripening process, keep your bananas away from other produce, and try wrapping the stems in plastic to trap ethylene gas at its source. Another simple fix for slowing the release of your bananas' gas is hanging them on a banana holder, which will also reduce the bruising that occurs when they rest on top of each other. These small changes can buy you more time before your bananas cross the point of no return. Fortunately, if you do have overripe bananas, you can always add them to your favorite banana bread recipe. Other ways you can use overripe bananas include dishes like banana ice cream and banana pudding.

Advertisement