Rhode Island's Clam Cakes Are A State Icon In More Ways Than One
If you make a list of fried foods you need to try in every state, don't overlook the Rhode Island clam cake. These popular fritters are entwined in the state's culture and history. As the name suggests, they are made with clams folded into batter and deep-fried. (Imagine a hush puppy or beignet with clam flavor!) They boast a crispy exterior and a tender, flavorful interior. They are such a part of Rhode Island's regional cuisine that Redditors have argued they should be Rhode Island's official food.
The quahog, often used in authentic clam cakes, is also the official state shellfish. For context, "quahog" is the Native American name for Mercenaria mercenaria, a species of hard-shelled clam. the smaller Little Neck variety as well as big, juicy Cherrystones and Chowders.
According to lore, the clam cake starts with Carrie Cooper of Aunt Carrie's restaurant in Narragansett, who began adding fresh clams to her corn fritters. However, other clam cake recipes predate Cooper's, so it could be something locals created to make the most of the abundant bivalves in the area. Carolyn Wyman, author of "The Great Clam Cake and Fritter Guide," also says clam cakes were a dessert staple at clambakes in the 1800s (via The Providence Journal). They eventually clinched their status as a summer treat at local amusement parks.
Clam cakes are a big part of Rhode Island tradition
Beyond their snacking appeal, clam cakes have become a part of Rhode Island's social and cultural fabric. They are a staple at community gatherings, festivals, and family outings, conjuring up cherished memories of summers spent on the coast. Events like the annual Lil Rhody Clam Cake Crawl celebrate this beloved state treat, bringing together clam lovers from all over to celebrate Rhode Island's clam obsession.
Clam cakes weren't just a fluke or a trend, either; They are just as popular now as ever. Various family-owned establishments, some operating for generations, continue to serve clam cakes using recipes handed down through generations. Variations abound, with some incorporating minced clams and others serving up massive fritters with big chunks of roughly chopped clams. You can use them to scoop up chowder or eat them with a touch of malt vinegar.
It's easy to see that clam cakes are more than just a snack for munching after a long day at the beach. They are a culinary symbol of Rhode Island's personality, history, and connection to its coastal environment. Whether you grab some at a local eatery or try competing recipes at a seaside festival, clam cakes are a seafood item you can't miss out on in Rhode Island.