Rhode Island's Clam Cakes Are A State Icon In More Ways Than One

If you make a list of fried foods you need to try in every state, don't overlook the Rhode Island clam cake. These popular fritters are entwined in the state's culture and history. As the name suggests, they are made with clams folded into batter and deep-fried. (Imagine a hush puppy or beignet with clam flavor!) They boast a crispy exterior and a tender, flavorful interior. They are such a part of Rhode Island's regional cuisine that Redditors have argued they should be Rhode Island's official food.

The quahog, often used in authentic clam cakes, is also the official state shellfish. For context, "quahog" is the Native American name for Mercenaria mercenaria, a species of hard-shelled clam. the smaller Little Neck variety as well as big, juicy Cherrystones and Chowders.

According to lore, the clam cake starts with Carrie Cooper of Aunt Carrie's restaurant in Narragansett, who began adding fresh clams to her corn fritters. However, other clam cake recipes predate Cooper's, so it could be something locals created to make the most of the abundant bivalves in the area. Carolyn Wyman, author of "The Great Clam Cake and Fritter Guide," also says clam cakes were a dessert staple at clambakes in the 1800s (via The Providence Journal). They eventually clinched their status as a summer treat at local amusement parks.

