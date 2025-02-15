The Connection Between Costco's Kirkland Brand Coffee And Starbucks

Anyone who's shopped at Costco knows the warehouse club is famous for its affordable, high-quality house brand Kirkland Signature. While Kirkland offers a wide variety of items, ranging from paper products to hard alcohol, one of the most noteworthy is the company's coffee. Those who've tried the brand's beans might find the taste somewhat familiar, particularly if they're also Starbucks regulars. That's not a coincidence; In fact, it reveals important details about how Costco operates.

As recently as 2023, Starbucks was responsible for roasting significant amounts of the coffee beans that ended up on Costco shelves in Kirkland-branded bags. Beyond the flavor similarities, other clues included subtle Starbucks branding and mentions on Kirkland coffee packaging, as well as the store-brand product's presence on Costco's website alongside traditional Starbucks coffee.

Though this process (known as white labeling) might surprise some, it's a common practice used by Costco and many other chains that offer in-house brands. Rather than invest time and money in building their own supply chains and coffee-roasting infrastructure, companies like Costco simply pay established producers to make special batches that are then labeled with the retailer's packaging. In return, producers get to profit from extra business without affecting their brand or too closely associating themselves with any one chain.

