Jimmy Buffett Chose This Simple Drink Over Margaritas

When you think of Jimmy Buffett, images of sandy beaches, strumming guitars, and a carefree island vibe instantly come to mind. Buffett wasn't just a musician; He was a cultural phenomenon, a bestselling author, and an passionate philanthropist whose love for environmental and animal activism ran as deep as the Caribbean Sea. Best known for the hit "Margaritaville," Buffett inspired millions to embrace wanderlust and the simple pleasures of life. Beyond his musical impact, Buffett left a major legacy in the food world. As the creative force behind the Margaritaville brand, you'd naturally expect his go-to cocktail to be the margarita. And while we can certainly confirm Buffett enjoyed his fair share of margaritas, it may not have been his favorite drink. During a 2017 interview with Men's Journal, the tropical troubadour let slip that his favorite alcoholic refreshment wasn't the tangy, tequila-based classic at all.

Advertisement

Instead, Buffett opted for a drink that perfectly mirrored his laid-back, island spirit, and the recipe couldn't be simpler: Caribbean rum, coconut water (the clear, electrolyte-rich nectar available at most grocery stores, not the overly sweet Coco Lopez, as Buffett clarified), a fresh lime wedge, and plenty of ice. "No bubbles, lots of electrolytes, and no hangover — if you don't drink a gallon," Buffett told Men's Journal. "How do you think all those folks survive Carnival in Trinidad for two weeks?" As someone who was likely the star of every party he attended, it's only natural that he preferred this understated yet revitalizing cocktail.