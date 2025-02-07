Comforting Crawfish Etouffee Recipe

Étouffée is a classic Louisiana stew that is somewhat similar to other Cajun and Creole favorites liuke gumbo or jambalaya. What sets étouffée apart from similar dishes is the fact that it's a stew rather than a soup, one that's almost always loaded with crawfish, another Louisiana staple. "When I was making this recipe, the temp outside was hovering in the teens," recipe developer Patterson Watkins says of her comforting crawfish étouffée recipe. To remedy the cold temps, Watkins borrowed recipe inspiration from a state notorious for hot summers and even hotter dishes, and the result definitely paid off.

Advertisement

Watkins describess just what makes this étouffée recipe such a winner: "The warming Cajun spices, the hearty combo of stewed veggies plus crawfish plus rice, and the rib-sticky-ness of the thickened étouffée sauce will warm your mind and body," she says, assuring us that's what it did for her. Despite having a somewhat intimidating ingredients list, the process of making étouffée at home is remarkably easy, involving one pot and just an hour of time. Perhaps the most difficult part is prepping the crawfish, should you only be able to find them live. We'll provide tips later on to ensure a successful étouffée, from shelling the crawfish all the way to sprinkling on the final chive garnish.

Advertisement