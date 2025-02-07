We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Comforting Crawfish Etouffee Recipe

By Patterson Watkins and Mashed Staff
Crawfish etouffee in bowl with rice, next to crawfish, chives, lemon halves Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Étouffée is a classic Louisiana stew that is somewhat similar to other Cajun and Creole favorites liuke gumbo or jambalaya. What sets étouffée apart from similar dishes is the fact that it's a stew rather than a soup, one that's almost always loaded with crawfish, another Louisiana staple. "When I was making this recipe, the temp outside was hovering in the teens," recipe developer Patterson Watkins says of her comforting crawfish étouffée recipe. To remedy the cold temps, Watkins borrowed recipe inspiration from a state notorious for hot summers and even hotter dishes, and the result definitely paid off.

Advertisement

Watkins describess just what makes this étouffée recipe such a winner: "The warming Cajun spices, the hearty combo of stewed veggies plus crawfish plus rice, and the rib-sticky-ness of the thickened étouffée sauce will warm your mind and body," she says, assuring us that's what it did for her. Despite having a somewhat intimidating ingredients list, the process of making étouffée at home is remarkably easy, involving one pot and just an hour of time. Perhaps the most difficult part is prepping the crawfish, should you only be able to find them live. We'll provide tips later on to ensure a successful étouffée, from shelling the crawfish all the way to sprinkling on the final chive garnish.

Advertisement

Gather the ingredients for comforting crawfish étouffée

Ingredients for etouffee Patterson Watkins/Mashed

This recipe starts out with a roux consisting of butter and flour. Then, like so many other Cajun or Creole recipes, the Cajun holy trinity comes into play: onion, green bell pepper, and celery. You'll also need garlic, white wine, canned diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, lemon juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, Cajun seasoning, fresh thyme, bay leaves, salt and pepper, and of course, peeled crawfish. To serve the étouffée, have some cooked white rice and diced chives ready to go.

Advertisement

Step 1: Melt the butter

Pats of butter in pot Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat.

Step 2: Make a roux

Roux in pot Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Once melted, add the flour and stir to combine the roux.

Step 3: Cook the roux until golden brown

Golden brown roux in pot Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Cook the roux for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring constantly, until the mixture turns a light golden brown. Don't leave the pot — your roux is very vulnerable to burning, so keep stirring.

Step 4: Add the holy trinity

Assorted diced vegetables in pot Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add the onion, celery, bell pepper, and garlic to the pot, stir to combine with the roux, and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 5: Deglaze with wine

Diced vegetables coated with roux in pot Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Deglaze the pot with the white wine, stir to combine, and continue to cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently.

Step 6: Build the stew

Tomato stew in pot with herbs and bay leaves Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add the diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, lemon juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire, Cajun seasoning, thyme, and bay leaves to the pot.

Step 7: Simmer

Etouffee in pot Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Stir to combine, bring to a low simmer (reduce the heat, if necessary), and cook for 20 minutes, or until the veggies begin to soften.

Step 8: Stir in the crawfish

Etouffee with crawfish in pot Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Add the crawfish to the pot, stir to combine, and continue to cook for 10 minutes. Season, to taste, with salt and black pepper.

Step 9: Portion out the rice and étouffée

White rice and etouffee in bowl Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Divide the étouffée and cooked white rice between four bowls.

Step 10: Garnish and serve

Rice and etouffee in bowl garnished with chives Patterson Watkins/Mashed

Garnish with the chopped chives before serving.

Comforting Crawfish Etouffee Recipe

No Ratings
Print

Étouffée is a hearty, comforting Cajun stew that often features crawfish simmering in a spicy, tomato-based broth. This recipe offers a classic presentation.

Prep Time
15
minutes
Cook Time
45
minutes
servings
4
Servings
Etouffee and rice in bowl
Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons salted butter
  • 4 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup chopped yellow onion
  • ½ cup chopped celery
  • ½ cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
  • ½ cup white wine
  • 1 (14 ½-ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 ½ cups vegetable broth
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 ½ pounds peeled crawfish
  • Salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 2 cups cooked white rice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives

Directions

  1. Melt the butter in a large pot over medium heat.
  2. Once melted, add the flour and stir to combine the roux.
  3. Cook the roux for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring constantly, until the mixture turns a light golden brown. Don't leave the pot — your roux is very vulnerable to burning, so keep stirring.
  4. Add the onion, celery, bell pepper, and garlic to the pot, stir to combine with the roux, and cook for 5 minutes, stirring frequently.
  5. Deglaze the pot with the white wine, stir to combine, and continue to cook for 2 minutes, stirring frequently.
  6. Add the diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, lemon juice, hot sauce, Worcestershire, Cajun seasoning, thyme, and bay leaves to the pot.
  7. Stir to combine, bring to a low simmer (reduce the heat, if necessary), and cook for 20 minutes, or until the veggies begin to soften.
  8. Add the crawfish to the pot, stir to combine, and continue to cook for 10 minutes. Season, to taste, with salt and black pepper.
  9. Divide the étouffée and cooked white rice between four bowls.
  10. Garnish with the chopped chives before serving.

Nutrition

Calories per Serving 454
Total Fat 14.0 g
Saturated Fat 7.8 g
Trans Fat 0.5 g
Cholesterol 224.4 mg
Total Carbohydrates 44.2 g
Dietary Fiber 4.1 g
Total Sugars 5.1 g
Sodium 1,332.0 mg
Protein 32.2 g
The information shown is Edamam’s estimate based on available ingredients and preparation. It should not be considered a substitute for a professional nutritionist’s advice.
Rate this recipe

What are some tips from prepping live or shelled crawfish, and what can I use as a replacement?

Etouffee in bowl next to crawfish Patterson Watkins/Mashed

If you've never cooked with crawfish before, figuring out the mini lobster–looking shellfish may seem like a daunting task. If you can find the crawfish already cooked, the only real task is to remove the shells and salvage the edible meat — which, as it turns out, is only the tail meat.

Advertisement

To start de-shelling, remove the head of the crawfish, then remove the flipper part of the tail. "Pinch the exposed meat (from the top of the tail, not the flipper end) between your fingers and gently wiggle to loosen and remove," Watkins advises. If you come across any stubborn pieces, just use scissors to cut the shell and pry out the meat with your fingers.

If you can only find live crawfish, start by rinsing them in a large bucket. Then, fill a large pot about ¾ full and bring it to a boil. Once boiling, drain the crawfish from the rinse water and transfer to the pot, cooking them until bright red, about 10 minutes. Finally, rinse the pieces in an ice bath and proceed with de-shelling.

As for choosing another protein entirely, you aren't short on options. Other types of shellfish, such as crab, shrimp, or lobster, are all great inclusions and offer a similar seafood vibe. Otherwise, chicken is also an option — sear it before making the roux, set it aside, then return it to the pan once the stew is at the simmering stage.

Advertisement

How can I pick the best premade Cajun seasoning at the store?

Bowls of etouffee with rice Patterson Watkins/Mashed

If there's one ingredient that's pretty paramount to a Cajun dish, it would be the Cajun seasoning. Though you can make Cajun spice mix at home, it's easier to opt for a store-bought option that doesn't skimp on flavor. Watkins used a brand called Weber's for this recipe, which she notes "has a little pop of smoke that added a nice depth of flavor to the sauce." That said, you can use a variety of brands out there, so long as they provide a nice blend of spicy and savory flavor notes.

Advertisement

"I look for something that has a moderate blend of heat/spicy ingredients (primarily cayenne pepper), savory spices (salt, pepper, garlic, onion, and paprika), and herby elements (oregano, bay, and thyme)," Watkins says. If the ingredients listed on the back of the Cajun blend match, then you're good to go. As for other specific brands that work, Watkins highlights Badia's as another winner with particularly herbaceous notes. "But, if you can get your hands on it, I would recommend Cajun Two Step's blend," Watkins says. "[It's] so tasty and comes in a variety of heat levels."

Recommended

Advertisement