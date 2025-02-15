The First Lady Who Banned Alcohol From The White House

From John Adams' morning ritual of hard cider to Gerald Ford's occasional lunchtime martini, American presidents have (generally) not been strangers to knocking back a drink or two. However, that changed for a time when Lucy Webb Hayes, wife of President Rutherford B. Hayes, moved into the White House. Influenced by her father, she became a devout Methodist and heavy supporter of the temperance movement, spending her life abstaining from alcohol and supporting the goal of removing it from the White House. Although the Hayes administration (1877-1881) only banned alcohol within the Executive Mansion, Lucy hoped this moral stance would set an example for the nation.

Though the decision was primarily attributed to Lucy (after she felt uncomfortable serving alcohol at the first big White House social event), it was President Hayes who officially instituted the ban. Aside from being an infrequent drinker and siding with his wife's viewpoints, he hoped to gain popularity from temperance advocates and politicians. In practice, the alcohol ban was more subdued, with White House staff instructed to enforce the ban promptly.

Wines were swapped for punch. Visiting politicians and journalists frequently grumbled over the lack of more indulgent options, although there were rumors that one particular White House staffer would occasionally spike the punch with rum. Eventually, Lucy gained the nickname "Lemonade Lucy" for her commitment to sobriety in the White House.

