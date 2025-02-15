This Unexpected Ingredient Makes Pork Chops Super Tender

From incorporating hot honey to topping the meat with compound butter, there are lots of ways to upgrade your pork chop dinner. While these methods are great for enhancing the flavor of your meal, ensuring that your chops are as juicy and succulent as possible is equally important. In this case, marinating pork chops in root beer before cooking can exquisitely tenderize meat and create a caramelized exterior, thereby adding some unexpected flavor.

Advertisement

Thanks to its acidic properties, soda is great for marinating meat. Recipes can vary depending on the size and number of pork chops you're marinating, but you'll need about three cans of root beer to marinate four chops (provided that the meat is not thicker than an inch). For the best results, allow the meat to sit in the root beer marinade for a minimum of two hours, but you can also let it rest in the soda overnight if you want your chops to be fall-off-the-bone tender.