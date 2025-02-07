What Happened To The Budweiser 'Wassup' Guys?

While we controversially included Budweiser's "Wassup" TV spot in our "worst" category when we ranked the best and worst Super Bowl beer commercials of all time (along with Miller Lite's Evil Beavers and a Presidente ad featuring former baseball player Alex Rodriguez), the 1999 Budweiser ad remains a beloved cultural touchstone for many. Parodied in films like "Scary Movie" and quoted ad nauseam by every amateur comedian who ever encountered it, the commercial has firmly entrenched itself in our collective consciousness. Budweiser's "Wassup" commercial even came back in 2020 as part of a PSA about loneliness during the pandemic.

Advertisement

While many ads are developed by money-minded executives (especially those that air during the Super Bowl, which can cost as much as $8 million per ad), this famous Budweiser spot is unique in that it sprung from the mind of an independent filmmaker. In fact, the ad was inspired by "True," a short film created by music video director and filmmaker Charles Stone III. The film featured Stone in the lead role, along with a few of his real-life friends, and utilized an inside joke that was popular among the pals. According to Stone, "For us, [the 'Wassup' greeting] was much more distorted and absurd, which a lot of our humor was based in." Eventually, the short film caught the eye of Budweiser execs, and the rest is history. Since the commercial, Stone has directed many feature films, including the Bernie Mac-starring baseball comedy "Mr. 3000," as well as "Drumline," "Paid in Full," and "Lila & Eve," featuring Viola Davis and Jennifer Lopez.

Advertisement