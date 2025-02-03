Bud Light Calls On Big Names For Hilarious Super Bowl Spot

The Super Bowl is perhaps the year's biggest advertising event, and this year's Bud Light ad features some big names, with rapper Post Malone, comedian and podcaster Shane Gillis, and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning appearing in the hilarious game-day spot. Together, the three men team up to throw a block party the neighborhood will never forget. But why this unlikely trio? This trifecta of talent was chosen because "they "all undoubtedly deliver BMOC energy in their everyday lives," Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Bud Light tells People.

In the ad, Malone and Gillis are hanging out in a driveway with a cooler of Bud Light, when their neighbor, Ted, who "accidentally threw a lame party" asks for their help. Gillis crashes through their white picket fence, towing Malone with two leaf blowers and a long cooler of Bud Light. "The Big Men on Cul-de-Sac," a graphic announces. Muzzle loading their leaf blowers with cans of Bud Light, the guys blast cans all over the neighborhood. Breaking the fourth wall, Gillis helpfully explains that "these beers are a metaphor for an invitation." The neighborhood,including Peyton Manning, sprints to the "party at the 'sac." Impressed by the Bud Light mower/trailer, he declares that "the cul-de-sac is popping."

