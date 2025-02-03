Bud Light Calls On Big Names For Hilarious Super Bowl Spot
The Super Bowl is perhaps the year's biggest advertising event, and this year's Bud Light ad features some big names, with rapper Post Malone, comedian and podcaster Shane Gillis, and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning appearing in the hilarious game-day spot. Together, the three men team up to throw a block party the neighborhood will never forget. But why this unlikely trio? This trifecta of talent was chosen because "they "all undoubtedly deliver BMOC energy in their everyday lives," Todd Allen, SVP of Marketing for Bud Light tells People.
In the ad, Malone and Gillis are hanging out in a driveway with a cooler of Bud Light, when their neighbor, Ted, who "accidentally threw a lame party" asks for their help. Gillis crashes through their white picket fence, towing Malone with two leaf blowers and a long cooler of Bud Light. "The Big Men on Cul-de-Sac," a graphic announces. Muzzle loading their leaf blowers with cans of Bud Light, the guys blast cans all over the neighborhood. Breaking the fourth wall, Gillis helpfully explains that "these beers are a metaphor for an invitation." The neighborhood,including Peyton Manning, sprints to the "party at the 'sac." Impressed by the Bud Light mower/trailer, he declares that "the cul-de-sac is popping."
Post Malone and Bud Light: A love story
"The best way to describe how I feel about being in my fourth Bud Light Super Bowl commercial?" Post Malone, the company's go-to star for Super Bowl ads, asks in an Anheuser Busch press release, answering, "HELL YEAH. From being on set with Shane, flinging Bud Lights with our leaf blowers,to Peyton in jorts — it's always easy with Bud Light." Post Malone and Bud Light have enjoyed a partnership since 2019, which began with limited edition Bud Light cans featuring his face. Since then, not only has he starred in several Super Bowl commercials for the brand, but America's best light beer has sponsored Post Malone tours , and the artist can often be seen in media appearances conspicuously holding a can of Bud Light.
"I'm very passionate about the product and the whole organization," Malone says of starring in his fourth Bud Light Super Bowl ad in an exclusive with billboard. However, Malone's Super Bowl tie-ins with Bud Light don't stop with the multimillion dollar advertisement from one of America's top-selling light beers. The Friday before the big game, he's performing at "Bud Light Backyard Presents Post Malone" at New Orleans' Fillmore theater, just outside the French Quarter.