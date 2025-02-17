The Best Chain Restaurant Dry-Aged Steaks, Ranked According To Customers

One big reason chain restaurants are valuable is for consistency. Ideally, the food at, say, a Chili's in Los Angeles should taste pretty much exactly like the food at a Chili's in Little Rock, Arkansas. The same goes for a luxuriously prepared dry-aged steak from a high-end steakhouse chain — it can be comforting to know that even such an expensive dish is being made with a tried-and-true recipe.

With the distinct advantages in mind, the following are the top dry-aged steaks from chain restaurants ranked from worst to best. Each chain's spot on this list was determined by combing through customer reviews that mention dry-aged steaks on Tripadvisor and Yelp to get a sense of prevailing diner sentiments. With that said, earning a spot on this list at all means that a majority of customers had good things to say about the dry-aged steaks. So, while all of the following restaurants make the best dry-aged steaks in the chain restaurant world, lower spots indicate somewhat mixed customer reviews whereas this list's leaders have garnered near-universal praise as the best of the best.