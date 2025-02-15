3 Of The Healthiest Chicken Parts You Can Eat
Chicken is a protein powerhouse, but not all cuts are created equal. Whether you're aiming for a meal that's lean and light, rich and juicy, or hearty and satisfying, knowing the differences can help you make the best choice. Three of the most popular cuts — breasts, thighs, and drumsticks — each have their own strengths when it comes to nutrition, flavor, and versatility.
Chicken breasts often take center stage as the leanest option, making them a go-to for those seeking a high-protein, low-fat choice. However, other cuts like thighs and drumsticks shouldn't be overlooked. Dark meat contains more fat, but that translates to richer flavor and essential nutrients like iron and zinc. Plus, their natural tenderness makes them ideal for slow cooking and grilling. No matter which cut you choose, chicken is an incredibly adaptable protein that fits into a myriad of dishes, ranging from stir-fries to roasts.
Chicken breast is lean and protein-packed
If you're looking for a high-protein, low-fat poultry option, chicken breasts take the crown. A 3.5-ounce (100-gram) serving of chicken breast delivers about 32 grams of protein with only 3.6 grams of fat. Chicken breasts are also packed with niacin, which supports metabolism, and selenium, an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage.
Because they're naturally mild in flavor, chicken breasts soak up marinades beautifully and can be seasoned in endless ways. The key to keeping them tender? Gentle cooking methods like baking, poaching, or grilling over medium heat. For a flavorful golden crust, slice the breasts thin and pan-sear with olive oil and garlic. If you're making meal-prep-friendly shredded chicken, slow-cooking or pressure-cooking works wonders, keeping the meat juicy and easy to pull apart. Toss shredded chicken into lettuce wraps, tacos, or pasta dishes for a protein boost. There are plenty of all-time favorite chicken breast recipes you'll make over and over, including everything from pastas and grain bowls to sandwiches and casseroles.
Chicken thighs are nutrient-dense and mega-flavorful
Chicken thighs are often overshadowed by breasts, but they also deserve a spot on your plate. With around 25 grams of protein per 100-gram serving, they strike a great balance — offering extra flavor and tenderness while still being nutritious. Their fat content (about 10 grams per serving) helps your body absorb fat-soluble vitamins such as A and K. Plus, thighs are packed with iron, which helps the body produce energy, and zinc, which supports immune health.
Chicken thighs' higher fat content helps them stay moist and tender, even when cooked at high temperatures. Roasting thighs on a sheet pan with root vegetables, simmering them in a fragrant broth, or quickly searing them in a skillet results in rich, deep flavors. Bone-in thighs are ideal for slow cooking because the longer they cook, the more their connective tissue breaks down, making them incredibly tender. Prefer the trusty oven? Our easy oven-baked chicken thighs recipe with fingerling potatoes can be prepared in less than one hour. If you love crispy skin, roasting them at high heat with a simple salt and pepper seasoning lets their natural flavors shine while creating an irresistible crunch.
Chicken drumsticks are hearty and collagen-rich
Chicken drumsticks (the lower part of the leg) may not always get the same attention as other cuts, but they're packed with protein, healthy fats, and essential minerals. A 3.5-ounce serving of drumsticks offers about 24 grams of protein and 6 grams of fat. Their connective tissue contains collagen, which supports joint health and skin elasticity. Moreover, drumsticks are a rich source of iron and zinc.
Drumsticks are naturally succulent and flavorful, making them a fantastic choice for a variety of cooking methods. For instance, they taste scrumptious when roasted, grilled, or braised, and their bone-in structure helps lock in moisture and flavor. Roasting the drumsticks at high heat with a simple spice rub creates a delicious contrast between the crispy exterior and the tender meat. Baking them with citrus, garlic, and herbs creates a bright, zesty flavor that pairs well with salads or roasted vegetables. There are countless easy and delicious chicken drumstick recipes, including barbecue chicken lollipops, chicken curry, and chicken adobo.