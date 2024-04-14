8 Easy And Delicious Chicken Drumstick Recipes

Chicken parts go in and out of fashion, just like any other type of food. At one point, everyone was all about breasts, while wings have certainly had their day (it comes once a year and it's called the Super Bowl). Not, it seems, everyone's all about thighs, with dark meat fans raving about how juicy and flavorful they are. The other half of the leg, while it tastes just the same, doesn't seem to get quite as much attention. When, oh when, will drumsticks become the flavor of the month? Perhaps it's for the best that they remain the dark horse of dark meats since that tends to keep their price lower than that of other, more popular chicken parts.

If you've scored a great deal on drumsticks, congrats, but now what will you do with them? Pretty much anything you'd do with any other type of chicken since most parts (aside from livers and gizzards and stuff) tend to be fairly interchangeable with maybe a few minor tweaks to the cooking time. The following list, however, includes dishes designed with drumsticks in mind. This selection of recipes will allow you to show your chicken legs some lovin' from the oven ... or the stovetop, deep fryer, or air fryer.