The Super Bowl 2025 Cocktail That Came With A Jaw-Dropping Price Tag
A $59 price tag for a cocktail $59 is hard to swallow and even harder to afford, but that is how much the Caesars Superdome's Voodoo Magic cost for Super Bowl LIX. Following that logic, we might be looking at $100 cocktails by Super Bowl 100, probably served in a collectible cup. That's not a knock against the Voodoo Magic, whose ingredients sound as enchanting as the name. The cocktail contains with Don Julio 1942, Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire, lime juice, jalapeño syrup, and mango purée. To top it off, it's made with black magic seasoning and a dehydrated lime wheel. While it's not the most expensive cocktail in the world, it might leave you wondering if this juice is worth the big squeeze on your wallet.
Social media users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, went back and forth on the question. Some defended the sky-high price while others took aim at it. One user remarked that the "game isn't for real fans but for celebrities" while another one said that Don Julio 1942 is usually $45 per shot as-is at any usual steakhouse. (If so, folks might be better off ordering it at the Stage Door Casino, a Las Vegas dive bar that only charges $17 a shot.)
A few other items came with very high price tags
The Voodoo Magic wasn't the only Super Bowl concession with a shockingly high price tag. Imagine getting a blackberry lemonade for $40. If you're hoping the recipe is as extravagant as the cost, well, it's just Crown Royal Blackberry and lemonade. The handful of fresh blackberries tossed in for garnish does make you want to reach for it, but let's be real, that's hardly enough to redeem the price.
For those looking to sip on something strong without breaking the bank, there are a few relatively reasonable options. The Crown Apple and Lemonade, made with Crown Royal Regal Apple whisky, and lemonade, and topped with an apple slice, comes in at $24. If you're after wanting to make the most of your buck, the Deluxe Cocktail – a mix of gin, dry vermouth, bitters, and water, finished with a lemon twist – is priced at $17 and perhaps the cheapest alcoholic drink you can find at Superbowl 59.