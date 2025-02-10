The Super Bowl 2025 Cocktail That Came With A Jaw-Dropping Price Tag

A $59 price tag for a cocktail $59 is hard to swallow and even harder to afford, but that is how much the Caesars Superdome's Voodoo Magic cost for Super Bowl LIX. Following that logic, we might be looking at $100 cocktails by Super Bowl 100, probably served in a collectible cup. That's not a knock against the Voodoo Magic, whose ingredients sound as enchanting as the name. The cocktail contains with Don Julio 1942, Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire, lime juice, jalapeño syrup, and mango purée. To top it off, it's made with black magic seasoning and a dehydrated lime wheel. While it's not the most expensive cocktail in the world, it might leave you wondering if this juice is worth the big squeeze on your wallet.

Social media users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, went back and forth on the question. Some defended the sky-high price while others took aim at it. One user remarked that the "game isn't for real fans but for celebrities" while another one said that Don Julio 1942 is usually $45 per shot as-is at any usual steakhouse. (If so, folks might be better off ordering it at the Stage Door Casino, a Las Vegas dive bar that only charges $17 a shot.)