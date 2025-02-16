Kamala Harris' Go-To Breakfast Meal Is So Simple

Kamala Harris loves cooking. She's a real foodie who's happy to dole out advice on everything from roasting chicken to crafting the perfect tuna melt. But for breakfast, Harris likes to keep it simple. In October 2024, when Harris appeared on football champ Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast in the lead-up to the presidential election, the former vice president admitted that her morning meal is "not very exciting." Her go-to? "It's usually a spinach omelet," Harris said. "It's protein with a little vegetable. I like chicken apple sausage and some toast, and I'm gone."

Harris seems to be a big fan of uncomplicated breakfasts. She's answered this question differently in the past, suggesting she likes to mix it up from time to time. Still, her previous responses have also been pretty quick and easy. In 2018, when Harris was a U.S. senator, she told New York Magazine' s The Cut she liked Raisin Bran with almond milk. (She's from California, after all, the state that accounts for a whopping 75% of the global almond crop.) Tea with honey and lemon washes it all down: "And then, I'm out the door."

People with busy jobs don't have a lot of time to spend on elaborate breakfasts. (Harris does, however, like a nice glass of wine at the end of the day.) Still, what they choose to start their day eating can reveal a little about them and where they come from — and that holds true for Harris.

