Disney-Inspired Churro Waffles Recipe

The Mickey Mouse-shaped churro waffles available at Disney's Crystal Palace breakfast buffet (and elsewhere in Disney properties) have become quite the internet sensation. And what's not to love? Waffles are arguably the best breakfast carb, and they're especially delicious when shaped in the likeness of a beloved character and coated in cinnamon sugar. But those Mickey waffles don't come cheap, and moreover, not everyone can just drop everything and take a trip to a Disney breakfast buffet — but that's where this homemade version, courtesy of recipe developer A.J. Forget, comes into play.

Advertisement

At their core, these are just typical waffles. What makes them churro waffles is that after cooking they are brushed with butter and dipped in cinnamon sugar. At first glance that might not seem like much, but they really are delicious. Especially when paired with the strawberry sauce in this recipe, whether you drizzle it over the top or eat them churro-style and dip your waffles straight in. If you really want the complete experience from the Crystal Palace buffet, you can invest in a Disney Mickey Mouse waffle iron. For everyone else, you can just make the traditional Mickey Mouse silhouette with a full-size waffle and two smaller "ears."