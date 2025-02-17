The Biggest Sausage Recalls Ever

Sausage: It's everywhere, and for good reason. Whether it's sizzling on a backyard grill, anchoring a hearty breakfast, or bringing people together at sausage festivals like Wisconsin's Bratwurst Days, this culinary staple is endlessly flexible and right at home anywhere.

But sometimes, sausage is best left off your plate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that foodborne illnesses sicken a whopping 48 million people in the United States annually, and meat products, including sausage, contribute significantly to this disease burden.

From contamination with dangerous bacteria like listeria and foreign materials such as metal and plastic to undeclared allergens, not every link on your plate is as safe as it is delicious. It's no wonder, then, that sausage has been involved in some of the worst food recalls over the years, with some incidents involving nearly a million pounds of product. Below, we'll dive into some of the biggest sausage recalls in U.S. history, revealing some of the reasons why your favorite links were abruptly wiped off the shelves.

