There's no shortage of unique cakes found all around the world, and one such cake that hits a little closer to home for many is the nostalgic Omaha cake. Recipe developer Kara Barrett has come up this lemony dream Omaha cake recipe, which she describes as a "pie meets cake hybrid." The Omaha cake is having a moment on the internet lately, with many people finding comfort in the old-fashioned simplicity of the recipe: It's basically a quick-bread-style cake with a can of pie filling in the middle. "The batter is incredibly thick, but it bakes up pretty perfectly," Barrett says and notes that the cake looks just like photos that retro recipe lovers have posted online.

While many versions of Omaha cake use canned cherry or blueberry pie filling, Barrett opts for lemon, adding a citrusy flair to the dense cake that really does add a dreamy element. She tells us her nostalgia-inducing lemon Omaha cake is "Exactly like what you might expect to be served at someone's grandmother's house, but in the best way." As far as the texture of the cake, Barrett says, "It really reminds me of those iced fried pies you can buy at a bodega or convenience store." This simple no-fuss cake is cozy and homey, with no frills but a whole lot of wholesome flavor.