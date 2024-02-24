Cooling Cucumber Salad Sandwiches Recipe

Cucumbers, unless they're in their more flamboyant pickled form, are an often-overlooked vegetable. They may be a salad standby, but did you know they can also be used as a sandwich filling? Developer Feta Topalu describes the sandwiches in her recipe as "a refreshing twist of a creamy cucumber salad and a classic sandwich."

Topalu's recipe does not resemble the cucumber-pepper salad that went viral on TikTok, nor is it anything like the Chinese-inspired cucumber salad Andrew Zimmern makes. Instead, this salad consists of sliced cucumbers mixed into a cream cheese-mayonnaise base that is then used as a sandwich spread.

Topalu tells us the sandwiches are "easy to put together and assemble [with] no cooking required" and, as such, feels they are "a perfect treat for warm days" since you won't need to heat up the kitchen to prepare them. Topalu not only cuts the crusts off her sandwiches to make them extra-fancy, but she also garnishes them with additional sliced cucumbers, a cute touch that serves the purpose of letting everyone know what's inside them.