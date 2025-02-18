In a race for the most popular and commonly-used chili pepper, the widely-favored jalapeño would most certainly place. Native to the city of Veracruz, Mexico, jalapeños are believed to have been grown and harvested as far back as 8,000 B.C. by indigenous cultures in the region. Eventually, they were transported by Spanish settlers to other parts of the world, where foreign taste buds accepted them with enthusiasm — and in 2025, jalapeños seem to play a starring role in the cuisine of every foodie corner on the planet. From restaurant dishes to dinners in home kitchens, these sizzling little veggies spice up entrées everywhere.

But despite their popularity, user error continues to persist where jalapeño preparation is concerned. Despite their well-established presence in modern meals, there's still a fair bit of confusion surrounding the fiery ingredient. Whether it's their similarity in appearance to other peppers, or the little-known danger of slicing into them without gloves on, mistakes with one of the world's favorite chili peppers occur more often than you might expect — and we're here to shed some light (or should we say, some heat) over what they are. From color clues to sizzling membranes to lesser-known hacks, here are some common mistakes everyone makes with jalapeños.