The Cheesy Food Under $1 You Should Never Buy At Aldi
From its wide range of less expensive private label goods to its selection of weekly specials and deals, Aldi offers shoppers lots of ways to save money. Despite the obvious appeal of lower grocery costs, not every item at Aldi is worth the price of purchase (even when that price is mind-bogglingly low). In our ranking of the best and worse foods you can buy at Aldi for under $1, we found a product that is probably best left at the store. While you can't beat its $0.65 price tag, our reviewer found Aldi's Cheese Club Macaroni and Cheese distinctly underwhelming. This evaluation was based on factors like texture, flavor, and overall freshness as compared to similar products.
Described by the reviewer as "one of the blandest pasta dishes I've ever tasted," this product definitely doesn't stand up to the popular name-brand option. For comparison, shoppers can snag a 7.25-ounce box (the same size as Aldi's product) of Kraft Original Mac & Cheese Dinner through the Walmart website for $1.24. That's a difference of just $0.59. However, it's worth noting that in-store prices may differ due to location and other factors. Even with these possible price variations, customers will be better served sticking with the real stuff when it comes to Aldi's pale imitation of this classic comfort food.
Low-quality cheese sauce detracts from Aldi's affordable product
As explained by our reviewer, "I only made it through a few bites [of Aldi's Mac and Cheese] before I threw paprika in the bowl to add something with flavor." The major issue seems to be with the cheese sauce, which our reviewer thought was "loose and watery, with a flavor that only resembles cheese sauce in passing." While there are hacks you can use to upgrade boxed mac and cheese, such as incorporating ground beef or converting the product into fried cheese balls, it's our humble opinion that these steps shouldn't be needed to enjoy your meal.
When comparing Aldi's mac with the original Kraft brand, both products feature relatively similar ingredients. However, Kraft does use milkfat, whey, and milk protein in its cheese sauce, whereas Aldi's version uses pasteurized milk and cheese culture in its cheddar cheese sauce. This discrepancy could explain why Kraft Original Mac & Cheese Dinner features a richer, more pleasing flavor. Even the most die-hard Aldi fan is willing to admit that not all the chain's products are winners, and sadly, we're including Cheese Club Macaroni and Cheese in the losing category.