The Cheesy Food Under $1 You Should Never Buy At Aldi

From its wide range of less expensive private label goods to its selection of weekly specials and deals, Aldi offers shoppers lots of ways to save money. Despite the obvious appeal of lower grocery costs, not every item at Aldi is worth the price of purchase (even when that price is mind-bogglingly low). In our ranking of the best and worse foods you can buy at Aldi for under $1, we found a product that is probably best left at the store. While you can't beat its $0.65 price tag, our reviewer found Aldi's Cheese Club Macaroni and Cheese distinctly underwhelming. This evaluation was based on factors like texture, flavor, and overall freshness as compared to similar products.

Advertisement

Described by the reviewer as "one of the blandest pasta dishes I've ever tasted," this product definitely doesn't stand up to the popular name-brand option. For comparison, shoppers can snag a 7.25-ounce box (the same size as Aldi's product) of Kraft Original Mac & Cheese Dinner through the Walmart website for $1.24. That's a difference of just $0.59. However, it's worth noting that in-store prices may differ due to location and other factors. Even with these possible price variations, customers will be better served sticking with the real stuff when it comes to Aldi's pale imitation of this classic comfort food.