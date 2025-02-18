What Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Typically Drinks

There's no denying that iced tea is a very wholesome beverage compared to sweetened sodas and soft drinks. For example, a serving of unsweetened iced tea contains few calories and carbs. On the other hand, a 12-ounce can or bottle of Coke has 155 calories, 37 grams of sugar, and 38 grams of total carbs. While a moderated approach to sugary sweets and treats is perfectly fine in the context of a balanced diet, it's easy to see how someone as preoccupied with wellness as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would want to forgo soft drinks.

Along with RFK Jr.'s professed preference for sugar-free iced tea, there's another not-so-wholesome beverage near and dear to his heart. In a short video snippet posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Kennedy says, "I only drink raw milk" at an event held in June of 2024. RFK Jr. is well known for his positive stance on unpasteurized milk, even going so far as to propose updates to laws that restrict the sale of raw milk. Currently, raw milk can be legally sold in the U.S. but is subject to many state laws that vary from location to location. However, raw milk can contain some nasty pathogens like listeria, E. coli, and salmonella, which if consumed, may cause diarrhea and vomiting along with other serious health consequences. Here's hoping that Kennedy doesn't let his personal preferences cloud his judgement.

